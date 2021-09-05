Lakers Announce 2021-22 Single-Game Tickets Available For Purchase

The Los Angeles Lakers announced that tickets for the 2021-22 season are now available to be purchased online.

Training camps for the upcoming season begin on Sept. 28, which gives the Lakers five days before they tip-off their first preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets at home in Staples Center. Los Angeles will play six preseason games in total before they start their 2021-22 campaign on Opening Night against the Golden State Warriors.

The Lakers play two more games against the Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies before hitting the road for a back-to-back set against the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder.

L.A. is fortunate to have a home-heavy schedule to open the season as 12 of their first 15 games come at Staples Center, which will give the Lakers a solid buffer as they acclimate to each other given the roster turnover during the offseason. However, they then face their first real test on the road when they travel east to take on the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks to begin their five-game trip.

Russell Westbrook will be a nightly draw now that he is back in his native Los Angeles and fans will be treated to a show every night he is out on the floor. Westbrook joins the superstar tandem of LeBron James and Anthony Davis and the trio becomes the NBA’s newest ‘Big 3″ that has a good chance of winning it all.

After a season that was truncated and outright bizarre due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, teams will get the benefit of playing in front of arenas full of fans for the entirety of the season. The state of California was cautious in its approach toward battling coronavirus and did not start allowing sports teams like the Lakers to host fans until much later in the year.

Although things have not quite settled down, enhanced guidelines and protocols as well as the wide distribution of COVID-19 vaccines have made it possible to have fans safely in attendance. The Purple and Gold are going to be one of the most exciting teams in the league and Staples Center is in for a treat when they hit the floor.

Lakers play Nets on Christmas Day

The Lakers and Nets appear destined to face each other in the 2022 Finals and although they play each other in the preseason, their first true matchup will come on Christmas Day.

Hopefully everyone on both teams can stay healthy leading up to the game as it will be the most highly-anticipated matchup in the league during the regular season.

