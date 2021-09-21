Lakers Announce Global Marketing Partnership With Bibigo, Replacing Wish As Jersey Patch

The Los Angeles Lakers announced a multi-year global marketing partnership with Bibigo, replacing Wish as the patch on jerseys.

Bibigo is the No. 1 food company in Korea and will become the new jersey patch for the Lakers, replacing Wish, which was the only company to ever have a patch on Lakers jerseys.

The global marketing partnership establishes Bibigo as the Lakers’ first international partner ever. In addition to the jersey patch, the partnership also includes a large-scale integrated marketing program, including courtside branding and social and digital fan focused campaigns.

The Lakers and Bibigo will also collaborate on various community initiatives within the greater L.A. area, including the organization’s new “In the Paint” fine art program.

On Monday night, the Lakers hosted an event at their practice facility to announce the new partnership with Jeanie Buss, Rob Pelinka, Frank Vogel and Tim Harris on hand. Bibigo head of global business planning, Sun-Ho Lee, and CMO of CJ CheilJedang, Woojho Kyeong, were also in attendance and spoke.

We were on hand for the unveiling of the new partnership as well as the new Lakers jersey that the team put out images of:

BREAKING: #Lakers have a new global marketing partnership with Bibigo, a Korean food company, and it will replace Wish on their jerseys this year. pic.twitter.com/ag0HP1TJWA — Daniel Starkand (@DStarkand) September 21, 2021

The great @geeter3 makes it official with a toast. pic.twitter.com/iAHhx5s5gW — Daniel Starkand (@DStarkand) September 21, 2021

Lakers 🤝 @bibigoUSA We’re proud to introduce our new patch partner and first ever global marketing partner. pic.twitter.com/xwxUPQOgtV — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 21, 2021

This is the next chapter in Lakers Basketball 💯#LakeShow x @bibigoUSA pic.twitter.com/0ENqPvG4h4 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 21, 2021

Bibigo was founded in 2010 and the brand includes a full assortment of snacks and appetizers as well as Korean cuisine.

“This partnership is a connection of two ‘global culture icons’ of food and sports, and it is an important opportunity for Bibigo to emerge as a global food brand,” Wookho Kyeong said. “We look forward to the opportunities to communicate with consumers and increase the value of the brand through a global common language, sports and the Lakers.”

“The Lakers are thrilled for the opportunity to partner with Bibigo as our first ever global marketing partner,” Harris said. “As Korea’s leading food brand, Bibigo is always looking for opportunities to innovate and expand their brand, and the Lakers are excited to help them to not only expand their global recognition, but to provide the opportunity to reach new fans.”

The Lakers are expected to debut their new jerseys with the Bibigo patch when they host the Brooklyn Nets in their first preseason game on Oct. 3 at Staples Center.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!