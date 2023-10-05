Lakers Announce Multi-Year Partnership With International Premium Mobility Service Leader SIXT

SIXT, one of the global leaders in premium mobility service, has announced a multi-year sponsorship deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. This marks the first time the German-based company has partnered with a sports team in the United States.

SIXT offers a number of mobility services including vehicle rental, car sharing, ride sharing and car subscriptions and this partnership with the Lakers is intended to help it’s growth within America, the most important growth market for the company and co-CEO Alexander Sixt is extremely excited about this partnership.

“The United States is the most important growth market for SIXT. What makes SIXT different, in particular, is our large premium fleet. Just as we represent premium mobility, the Lakers embody a premium experience in the world of sports. Through our new partnership, we’re thrilled to unite our passion for performance and excellence with the world of sports, further enhancing the journeys of our valued customers.”

This deal makes SIXT the official rental car partner of the Lakers and they will enjoy a big presence during Lakers home games including branded spaces in prominent positions within the Crypto.com Arena, on the court and during TV broadcasts. The first Lakers substitution at each home game will be presented as the “SIXT Man of the Game” and there will also be exclusive hospitality, ticketing and merchandise offerings tailored for raffles and loyalty programs.

Lakers President Tim Harris spoke on what the partnership means for both entities.

“Brands partner with the Lakers to connect with an incredible global and loyal fanbase centered right here in Los Angeles. We’re proud to partner with SIXT as they grow their presence across Southern California while joining the excitement and energy of Lakers basketball.”

SIXT has worked to make its mark in the United States over the past decade and now operates in 22 states with over 100 branches around the country as well as serving in 43 airports around the country. This partnership with the Lakers makes perfect sense as not only one of the biggest brands in sports around the world, but also gaining a foothold in the city of Los Angeles.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham says LeBron James is 100% healthy

Of course the Lakers themselves are looking to take a leap and become true championship contenders, but that is contingent on LeBron James and Anthony Davis being healthy and at their best. That certainly looks to be the case now and Lakers coach Darvin Ham says LeBron is 100% healthy from his foot injury he dealt with last year.

“He’s 100% healthy. He looks fine. He looks like third- or fourth-year LeBron,” Ham continued. “He’s gonna quarterback. He’s going to help us decipher what we need to decipher in terms of strategy and how we attack our opponents. The same as he did last year.”

Ham also noted that with the help around him on this Lakers roster, LeBron will be able to better pick his spots on when to be aggressive.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!