Lakers Announce Partnership With Global Entertainment Company Wasserman

The Los Angeles Lakers announced a partnership with global sports, music and entertainment company Wasserman to be their exclusive commercial agency to pursue international sponsorships with world-class global brands. This partnership will allow the Lakers to grow their presence and impact globally as they work to expand their programming around the world.

Wasserman is one of the global leaders in commercial sales. The company plans to use its vast worldwide network to help the Lakers connect and collaborate with global brands. Lakers COO Tim Harris noted that 90% of the Lakers fan base is outside of North America and he feels this engagement with Wasserman is an excellent opportunity to connect with those fans.

“The Lakers have the largest global fan base in American sports and we have an incredible opportunity to meet people where they are through our international programs,” Harris said. “As one of the most respected and globally recognized businesses in the sports industry, Wasserman, which is now home to a dedicated commercial sales division, will help premier global brands looking to drive business in Los Angeles and around the world connect with the Lakers.”

Managing director of Wasserman global rights sale, Mike Vandrau, added that is is an honor to work with the Lakers while being excited about growing their brand around the world.

“The Lakers have been home to the biggest names in basketball and it’s a brand that continues to resonate in every corner of the world,” Vandrau noted. “Synonymous with glamor, excellence and star power, we look forward to continuing to build on that purple and gold legacy, ensuring the Lakers reinforce their position as the most popular American team outside of the USA.”

Wasserman is headquartered in Los Angeles but has a presence in 66 cities around the world, including Paris, London, Sydney, Mexico City and Hong Kong. They will use this presence to help the Lakers extend sponsorship opportunities and their commercial platform globally.

Lindsey Harding joins JJ Redick’s Lakers’ coaching staff

As far as the Lakers on the court goes, new Lakers head coach JJ Redick has continued to build out his staff to help him lead this team. A couple of former head coaches are already on board and now Redick has added one of the brightest young coaches as well.

Lindsey Harding, last year’s G League Coach of the Year with the Stockton Kings, will reportedly be joining Redick’s staff with the Lakers. The two have a history together having both been All-Americans at Duke at the same time. Additionally, Harding was a player development coach for the Philadelphia 76ers when Redick was playing there.

Harding becomes the second-ever female coach for the Lakers following Shay Murphy back in 2021. She is, however, the first full-time assistant in the franchise’s history.

