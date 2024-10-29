Lakers Announce Partnership With Poppi As Official Soda

The Los Angeles Lakers announced a new partnership with poppi as the official soda of the franchise. A cult-favorite brand that was featured on Shark Tank, the Austin, Texas-based company has now secured its first professional sports collaboration with one of the biggest brands in all of sports.

poppi is a prebiotic soda which combines ingredients like fruit juice, prebiotics and apple cider vinegar to create a soda with just five grams of sugar and 25 calories. They feature flavors such as strawberry lemon, wild berry and lemon lime with many celebrity fans including current Lakers superstar Anthony Davis.

Co-founder Allison Ellsworth, who started this company with her husband Stephen, is looking forward to what this collaboration will bring to both fans of poppi and the Lakers.

“We’re so excited to be the official soda of the Lakers! To be involved with such an iconic team is a dream come true. We have a lot of surprises up our sleeves for our poppi community, and we can’t wait to meet Lakers fans in person,” says poppi Co-Founder Allison Ellsworth. “We’re ready to celebrate this collaboration on and off the courts.”

Lakers executive Tim Harris, likewise, believes this provides the franchise with another way to connect with its fans.

“Los Angeles and Lakers basketball offers the perfect backdrop for poppi’s beloved soda,” said Los Angeles Lakers Chief Operating Officer and President, Business Operations Tim Harris. “Innovating and delivering outstanding experiences is what we do at the Los Angeles Lakers. We always find new ways to authentically connect with fans and couldn’t be more excited to bring poppi to Lakers nation.”

The collaboration between the Lakers and poppi will be seen both on and off the court through things such as virtual signage during select broadcasts, integration into theme nights at Lakers’ home games and co-branded social features. Additionally, poppi will also be available at the UCLA Health Training Center.

Anthony Davis: Lakers have a goal of not losing consecutive games

As far as the on-court product, the Lakers have gotten off to a strong start this season, though they did suffer their first loss of the year to the Phoenix Suns. But the team plans on bouncing back strong and showing that resilience is one of the goals of the team as Anthony Davis revealed.

The superstar said that the team doesn’t want to lose consecutive games at all this season, which would be a big improvement from a year ago. But with the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers next up, avoiding that at this early point in the season won’t be easy.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!