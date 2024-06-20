Lakers California Classic Summer League Schedule

The Los Angeles Lakers announced their complete schedule for the upcoming California Classic Summer League taking place between July 6-10.

The Lakers will play the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat before heading to Nevada for the annual NBA Las Vegas Summer League. Las Vegas Summer League will take place during July 12-22.

This is now the sixth year that the California Classic will be played, but this year’s edition is different as the Kings and Warriors teamed up to make it a dual-location event. Golden 1 Center will host Sacramento, the San Antonio Spurs and the Charlotte Hornets on July 6, 7 and 9 while Chase Center will see Golden State, Sacramento, Los Angeles and the Miami Heat on July 6, 7 and 10.

The California Classic will have 12 total games featuring rookies from the 2024 NBA Draft, sophomores and other young players and free agents looking to latch onto an NBA roster ahead of the 2024-25 season. Like previous Summer Leagues, the games will have modified rules which include 10-minute quarters. The four-day event will also have family-friendly activities to enjoy during and in-between games.

The event’s finale will feature a matchup between the Warriors and Kings at Chase Center on July 10. However, the teams will quickly be back in action for the Las Vegas Summer League a couple days later.

For the Lakers, Summer League will give them an opportunity to further evaluate the young talent within the organization. While Jalen Hood-Schifino is unconfirmed for the events because of injury rehab, Los Angeles can send out players like Maxwell Lewis and Colin Castleton, among others.

Los Angeles has had success in previous Summer League bouts, particularly in Las Vegas when they won the Summer League title behind a group headlined by Kyle Kuzma and Alex Caruso. Although the likelihood of finding players who can contribute right away is small, participants might be able to catch the eye of other teams looking to find a gem.

The California Classic is still about a few weeks away, though the 2024 NBA Draft will take place next week where the rookies will find out their new homes. The Summer League rosters will likely be set shortly after the draft and it’ll be exciting to see how the Lakers stack up in their first game action of the offseason.

Lakers’ schedule for California Classic Summer League

July 6: vs. Sacramento Kings, Chase Center 1:30 p.m. PT

July 7: vs. Golden State Warriors, Chase Center 3:30 p.m. PT

July 10: vs. Miami Heat, Chase Center 4:00 p.m. PT

