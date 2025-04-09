Lakers Can Clinch Playoff Berth With Win Over Mavericks In Luka Doncic’s Return To Dallas

From the moment the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, this date has been circled on everyone’s calendar, and now it is finally here. Doncic returns to Dallas for the first time as the Lakers face the Mavericks in a game both teams need to win.

The Lakers currently sit in third in the Western Conference and a victory here would clinch a postseason berth while also putting them one win away from securing that 3-seed. For the Mavericks, a win will clinch a spot in the Play-In Tournament.

Of course, all of the focus will be on Doncic and his first game back in the American Airlines Center since the blockbuster trade that shook the basketball world. Doncic himself has admitted that he expects this to be an emotional night and LeBron James has spoken about the need of the Lakers to do everything they can to support him, come together and pick up a victory.

With Doncic coming off an ejection in the Lakers’ loss to the Thunder, he could be even more motivated, if at all possible, to put on a big performance.

By all means, it shouldn’t be a hostile situation for Luka as he has remained beloved by the Mavericks fans who have instead directed their anger towards the Mavericks front office and a video tribute will be played along with special shirts being given out to all fans in attendance.

It is also worth noting that this will be the first game against the Lakers for Anthony Davis, who went to Dallas in the deal but missed the first meeting in Los Angeles between these teams.

But aside from all of the emotions going on, the Lakers will need to be locked in on the second night of a back-to-back. Rui Hachimura is back in the starting lineup and the Lakers will need his physicality against Dallas who finally has all of their size back with Davis, Daniel Gafford and Derrick Lively all healthy.

Lately, the fate of the Lakers has largely been tied to the effectiveness of their role players. Doncic, James and Austin Reaves can all be counted on for the most part, but if the Lakers can get big nights from the likes of Hachimura, Dorian Finney-Smith and Gabe Vincent, they are nearly impossible to defeat.

Even without Kyrie Irving, the Mavericks are not an easy team to beat especially if the Lakers allow someone like Klay Thompson or Spencer Dinwiddie to get hot. But if the Lakers remain locked in and focus like they were in Oklahoma City, they can lift Doncic to a victory in the place he used to call home.

Los Angeles Lakers (48-31) vs. Dallas Mavericks (38-41)

4:30 p.m. PT, April 9, 2025

American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

TV: ESPN, Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers starting lineup:

PG: Luka Doncic

SG: Austin Reaves

SF: Rui Hachimura

PF: LeBron James

C: Jaxson Hayes

Key Reserves: Dorian Finney-Smith, Gabe Vincent, Dalton Knecht, Jordan Goodwin, Jarred Vanderbilt

Projected Mavericks starting lineup:

PG: Naji Marshall

SG: Klay Thompson

SF: P.J. Washington

PF: Anthony Davis

C: Derrick Lively II

Key Reserves: Daniel Gafford, Spencer Dinwiddie, Max Christie, Caleb Martin

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!