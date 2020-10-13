Lakers Championship Parade Delayed Until Safer Climate

The Los Angeles Lakers won a title for the first time since 2010, but like everything else with this season amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a change is required with the customary championship parade.

Under normal circumstances, the Lakers would board buses and drive through downtown L.A. as fans line the sidewalks. In 2009, the parade culminated with a rally at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum. But due to restrictions in place, the Lakers are delaying a championship parade until a safer time.

Of course, despite Staples Center, L.A. Live and Mayor Eric Garcetti asking fans to not congregate in the area, thousands came together in and around downtown after the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6.

It was both unfortunate and predictable, given the city’s longstanding desire to climb back to the NBA mountaintop.

We cannot wait to celebrate our NBA title with our fans. After consulting with the City and the County, we all agree that a joyful and inclusive public celebration will take place as soon as it is safe to do so. In the meantime, thank you again, Lakers Nation, for your support! — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 13, 2020

Back in the playoffs for the first time in six years, the Lakers were nothing short of dominant en route to winning the 2020 title. No more was that evident than in their championship-clinching win.

Head coach Frank Vogel inserted Alex Caruso into the starting lineup in favor of Dwight Howard, and the Lakers played with inspired effort on the defensive end. Their 24-point lead at halftime was the second-largest in the NBA Finals.

Furthermore, the Lakers went on to finish a combined 57-0 during the regular season and playoffs when leading after three quarters, setting an NBA record.

LeBron wants respect

As the Lakers were receiving the Larry O’Brien trophy during the postgame ceremony on the court, LeBron James said he was thrilled to fulfill a promise he made to Jeanie Buss. James also said he, Buss, Rob Pelinka and Vogel simply wanted to be respected across the league.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!