Lakers Send Championship Rings To Dion Waiters, JR Smith & Magic Johnson

The Los Angeles Lakers received their championship rings on Opening Night of the 2020-21 season in recognition of the hard-fought title they won in the Orlando bubble.

The ceremony was a touching moment with friends and family introducing every member of the title-winning team in congratulatory videos. Lakers owner Jeanie Buss made sure to also mention those who left L.A. in the offseason to honor their role in the success.

Some of them have already received the rings, too. Dion Waiters shared a video on Instagram of the ring, though it has since been deleted. Waiters savored the moment and carefully displayed each side of the ring and its many details that serve as tributes to the extraordinary 2019-20 season.

The guard also wrote in the caption he had been waiting for the moment since his childhood days and promised to present the ring to his mom.

Meanwhile, JR Smith posted a picture of his dad, Earl Smith Jr., wearing the ring together with the one he received in 2016 — when he won the NBA title with the Cleveland Cavaliers. “Got the Game from him so i brought the RINGS back to HIM! Thanks OG LOVE YOU,” the former Lakers guard wrote.

It was previously reported the Lakers planned to give a ring to Avery Bradley even though he opted out of the NBA restart and did not travel with the team to the Orlando bubble.

The Lakers again proved they take care of the franchise’s legends and presented one of the rings to former player and president of basketball operations Magic Johnson. The five-time NBA champion thanked Buss and the Lakers for the gesture, singling out LeBron James, who promised to bring the Larry O’Brien trophy back to Staples Center after signing with the organization.

Cookie and I are so blessed to receive our championship rings! Thank you to Laker owner @JeanieBuss, the Laker players and especially @KingJames because he told me he was going to bring a championship to Laker Nation. This is my 11th NBA Championship ring! pic.twitter.com/R5n7foBPuR — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) December 26, 2020

Buss and vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka have emphasized Johnson’s role in putting the championship roster together on numerous occasions in the past.

James ready to ‘move on’ from the championship ring ceremony

Although a broad smile appeared on James’ face when he put on his fourth championship ring, the soon-to-be-36-year-old forward said he could not wait to put the memory of the 2019-20 season behind and focus on the defending the title in the newly-started campaign.

“The day is over with. I’m very proud of what we were able to accomplish, I’m excited to move onto the next day,” James said.

