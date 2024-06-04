Lakers Coaching Rumors: James Borrego Impressed Front Office During Interview Process

The Los Angeles Lakers have been knee-deep in sifting through candidates for their vacant head coaching job, though it appears that the organization is zeroing in on ESPN analyst and former NBA shooting guard JJ Redick.

Redick has been considered the frontrunner throughout the interview process and it feels like it’s only a matter of time until he is formally offered the position. Redick is currently slated to call games during the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks and the Lakers could be waiting for him to finish his broadcasting commitments.

While all signs point to Redick becoming the franchise’s next head coach, there are other candidates worthy of consideration. For example, former Charlotte Hornets head coach James Borrego has met with the team and reportedly made an impression in his two in-person interviews, via Shams Charania of The Athletic:

“Redick was the first candidate to have a face-to-face meeting with the Lakers three weeks ago, and Borrego did an in-person interview with Lakers officials for a second time last week and the franchise has been impressed with him during the process, according to team sources. Anthony Davis and Borrego, who overlapped briefly in New Orleans, have also built a rapport recently.”

Unlike Redick, Borrego’s got plenty of coaching experience at the NBA level as he served most notably under San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich before joining the Hornets. Borrego spent the 2023-24 season as an assistant with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Borrego is known for his player development skills and ability to communicate to a locker room and his relationship with Anthony Davis certainly helps. However, he is somewhat of a known commodity in the league and might not be the best fit for a Lakers team that is looking to compete for a title immediately.

The main drawback to hiring someone like Redick is the complete unknown of what he brings to the table as a coach. In his podcasts and on ESPN broadcasts, Redick has articulated clear understanding of X’s and O’s and schemes though it remains to be seen if those skills will translate on the sidelines.

Rasheed Wallace believes Lakers need veteran head coach

Like James Borrego, JJ Redick’s got a close relationship to a Los Angeles superstar in LeBron James who he co-hosts the “Mind the Game” podcast with. However, former players like Rasheed Wallace believe the Lakers need a veteran head coach to lead the team.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!