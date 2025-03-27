Lakers Convert Jordan Goodwin To Standard NBA Contract & Waive Cam Reddish

In recent weeks, Jordan Goodwin has emerged as a key piece of the Los Angeles Lakers’ rotation despite being on a two-way contract that he signed midway through the season.

After trading Max Christie, the Lakers lacked defense on the perimeter and Goodwin quickly came in and filled that void for JJ Redick’s rotation.

In 19 games for the Lakers, Goodwin has averaged 6.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 47% from the field and 41.3% from deep.

His two-way contract only allowed him to be available for 19 games though and two-way players are not postseason eligible. That means the Lakers will have to convert Goodwin to a standard NBA contract in order for him to keep playing, and it appears that’s exactly what they’ve done. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, the Lakers are converting Goodwin while waiving Cam Reddish to open up a roster spot:

Los Angeles Lakers are converting Jordan Goodwin to a standard contract with the agreement of a two-year deal that includes a team option for the 2025-26 season, league sources tell me. pic.twitter.com/N9BuQ4qJ6g — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 27, 2025

Lakers are waiving Cam Reddish to make room, sources say. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 27, 2025

An important detail here is that Goodwin has a team option for the 2025-26 season likely at the league minimum, so the Lakers can keep him for another season if they want. That gives them some flexibility going into the offseason.

Obviously though the most crucial part of this is that Goodwin will now be available for the remainder of the regular season and the playoffs for the Lakers. It will be interesting to see if the team does the same with either of their other two-way players Christian Koloko and Trey Jemison, although that would require them waiving another player on the roster.

Austin Reaves believes Jordan Goodwin earned standard contract with Lakers

Austin Reaves recently showed some love to Jordan Goodwin, believing he deserved the standard contract that the Lakers are now giving him.

“Yeah, I mean it’s not conventional. He’s been on a standard contract, and he’s been on a two-way [contract]. Back and forth, the G League and then us,” Reaves said of Goodwin’s journey. “Then a couple people got hurt, and then [he] got the opportunity to get out there and show what he can do. I told him, I think it was that first game that we played Indiana, he had a hell of a game, and I just told him, ‘I don’t know how out of 30 teams you’re not on a regular contract.’ [It’s] the way that he can affect the game without having the ball in his hands. I bet you anybody that’s played with him enjoy it because he does all the things that are right. Big shout out to him. He’s been a huge factor for us.”

