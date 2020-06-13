Lakers’ Danny Green: ‘A Lot Of Moving Parts’ With Disney World Bubble Scenario

While the NBA and Players Association have agreed to a plan to return to play at Disney World, there has been a recent uprising of concern.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green is the team’s representative in the NBPA, and he still sees a number of things that need to be addressed from both the players perspective and the league’s. Recent reports suggest that some, including Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, are hesitant to return to play given all that’s going on in the world.

However, concerns over racial injustice and the NBA being used as a distraction from that is only a part of the questions that both the players and the league must answer. Green says that players know about 80% of what the Orlando bubble will look like, but that the unknown needs to be figured out quickly, according to Mark Medina of USA Today:

“It’s very up in the air right now. There are still a lot of moving parts. We’re trying to figure that out. We have 80 percent knowledge of how Orlando is going to be. There are still moving parts to figure out, which teams are going to stay where, how they’re going to do it and how they’re operating in the bubble. Right now, the bubble doesn’t seem as effective as they would like or as lenient as we would like. We’ll have to figure it out.”

Some of the biggest concerns surrounding the Disney World bubble are about hotels, the strictness of the quarantine, and visitors. Players are still unsure if they will all be in one hotel or not, and which hotels are being considered.

They also have some disagreements with the league over how strict the bubble should be. Right now, it’s been reported that if a player leaves, they’ll need to undergo a 10-day quarantine. However, it’s unclear how serious that is, or if players will have a say in the matter.

And when it comes to visitors, all players know is that they won’t be allowed until after the first round of the playoffs have concluded. For the eight remaining teams, they’ll want to know how many people they can bring and where everyone will be staying.

As more details come out about the NBA’s plan, it’s likely that players will have more questions and rebuttals. Green’s words make it seem as though the players are excited about the current plan and are ready to get back to play, but there are still so many logistics that need to be figured out.