Lakers’ Danny Green Participating In ‘Beyond The Sport’ Panel On Spectrum News 1

Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green will participate in a two-part series on Spectrum News 1 entitled “Beyond the Sport.” This special will be a virtual roundtable featuring a number of athletes to discuss a number of issues happening in the sports world today.

It includes topics of racial injustice, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and the return of sports. Joining Green on the special hosted by Kelvin Washington are multiple athletes from different sports. L.A. Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell, L.A. Sparks guard and Washington Wizards assistant coach Kristi Toliver, and L.A. Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth.

Part 1 airs Tuesday at 9 P.M. PT, with part 2 scheduled for Friday, June 26, at the same time. The show is meant as a way for athletes to discuss important issues facing the United States and the sports world.

Athletes from around Los Angeles weigh in on the importance of understanding the historic significance of #Juneteenth. Thank you @DGreen_14, @Isaacrochell90, Andrew Whitworth, and @KristiToliver for speaking with @Kdubblive. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/Bchy4XeCB4 — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) June 19, 2020

Green has been one of the NBA’s more vocal players when it comes to social justice and the league’s return to play. He was one of several NBA players to join protests, marching through the streets of downtown L.A. during the height of the Black Lives Matter protests.

And while some other players have expressed concern that continuing the NBA season in Orlando will distract from these issues, Green is of the belief that going and playing will give him a greater platform to speak out on these issues.

Green will undoubtedly be joining the Lakers when they head to Orlando at the beginning of July. Until then, he will continue to do things like this, speaking out on issues that matter to him in any way that he’s given the platform to do so.

