Lakers Docuseries Director Antonie Fuqua Compares Organization To ‘The Godfather’ & ‘Succession’

The Los Angeles Lakers and their faithful fans cannot wait to see the team get back on the hardwood for the start of the 2022-23 NBA regular season in October. To fill the time between now and then though, fans can tune into the highly anticipated Hulu docuseries, ‘Legacy: The True Story about the LA Lakers,’ when it releases on Monday.

Whether anyone is a fan or not, everyone knows the Lakers strive for excellence in every product they publicly release. Like a successful basketball team, a leader on the floor is needed to be the team captain and take charge during pressure situations.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, legendary Hollywood filmmaker Antonie Fuqua, who is directing the show, explained what got him interested in the product, comparing the Lakers organization to some famous movies and shows:

“I got a call about if I wanted to do a Lakers documentary. I’m a Lakers fan and I’m really good friends with Earvin [Magic Johnson]. So my instinct was to say yes, but how do you tell that story? Then I got on the phone with [Lakers owner] Jeanie [Buss] and Linda [Rambis, Lakers executive] and then it just hit me that this is like The Godfather or Succession. Jerry Buss came from really humble means to Hollywood, of all places, and found a way to — basically, with no money — own the Lakers. It’s about a guy who’s trying to build something for his family. And then how the business of business can really become a disease where the money and fame start to eat at the family until you forget what you did it for to begin with. But then ultimately you have to get back to family in order to survive.”

Fuqua, who has directed five films, including two with two-time Academy Award winner Denzel Washington, knows that the Lakers documentary is not his first rodeo but it is certainly one of his most unique productions.

In contrast to HBO Max’s comedic Lakers show series, ‘Winning Time: The Rise of The Lakers dynasty,’ Fuqua now gives the Lakers and their Hall of Fame players like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar an opportunity to tell their real stories with the franchise.

‘Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers’ will bring much attention to the Lakers organization. Now in the offseason, the Lakers have enough time to make fans excited for the upcoming regular season by highlighting what helped make the Purple and Gold great since 1948.

Kuzma believes Showtime Lakers would dominate this era

No matter how advanced the NBA and its players get, it will always be important to respect your elders and learn from the great players that came before you.

At 27 years old, current Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma is already displaying more than enough respect to the ‘Showtime Lakers’ as he thinks that they would dominate today’s NBA era.

Fans can wonder whether or not Kuzma is correct, but the former Laker does know how to pay respect to the franchise he helped win the 2020 NBA Championship.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!