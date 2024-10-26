Lakers, Dodgers & USC Trojans Football Make Los Angeles Sports History

The Los Angeles Lakers, Dodgers and USC Trojans were all playing home games on Friday night, making it a one-of-a-king sports night in L.A.

Also being held was the 2024 East L.A. Classic between rivals Garfield High School and Roosevelt High at SoFi Stadium as well as Jeff Lynne’s ELO The Over and Out Tour for the first of back-to-back concert nights at the Kia Forum.

While a lot of the conversation heading into Friday centered around the expected traffic jams on Southern California freeways, unofficially deemed carmageddon, what happened in the games wound up being the story.

Not only did the Lakers earn a comeback victory over the Phoenix Suns to improve their record to 2-0 and stay undefeated to start the season, but USC also picked up a much-needed victory over Rutgers. The cherry on top though was the Dodgers erasing a deficit of their own against the New York Yankees, capped off with a Freddie Freeman walk-off grand slam to win Game 1 of the World Series.

Oct. 26: Los Angeles sports history

Friday was the first time the Dodgers, Lakers and Trojans all played on the same day.

Lakers comeback win vs. Suns

The Lakers came out slow against Suns but were able to fight back and earn a 123-116 comeback win thanks to brilliant performances from Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves.

With that, the Lakers improved to 2-0 on the season for the first time since 2010.

Dodgers beat Yankees

The Dodgers overcame a deficit and won in the 10th inning thanks to Freddie Freeman hitting the first walk-off grand slam in World Series history.

Having lost three games in a row in deflating fashion, the Trojans were in dire need of a win against Rutgers and were able to jump out to an early lead.

Rutgers did cut USC’s lead to 28-20 in the third quarter, but Miller Moss and the Trojans responded to pull away with 14 unanswered points.

That put USC back at .500 heading into their next matchup with the Washington Huskies.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!