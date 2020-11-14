Lakers Draft Rumors: Arizona Guard Nico Mannion Participated In Workout

The Los Angeles Lakers have done an excellent job in recent years of finding excellent players near the end of the first round of the NBA Draft, and they will soon have the opportunity to do so again.

The Lakers own the 28th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and have an opportunity, should they keep the selection, to add a player who can help fill a hole on the roster around Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

This year’s Draft is obviously much different as many things had to be done virtually so it might be more difficult for teams to truly get a feel for the prospects they’re considering. With it right around the corner, teams have been able to arrange some individual workouts and the Lakers recently had one with an intriguing point guard.

According to Brad Turner of the LA Times, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka was among those in attendance for the team’s workout of Arizona’s Nico Mannion:

Sources: Lakers worked out Arizona point PG Nico Mannion Tuesday in Arizona. Lakers VP of basketball operations/GM Rob Pelinka was among Lakers at workout. Lakers have 28th pick in NBA draft on Wednesday. Mannion is 6-3, 190, averaged 14 points, 5.3 assists last season. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) November 12, 2020

Mannion would be an interesting choice for the Lakers as he does help in some of the areas of need. He is viewed as one of the best passers in the entire Draft, which is a need for the Lakers who struggled to create shots when LeBron wasn’t on the floor. Mannion also is great in transition and the pick-and-roll and is a capable, albeit inconsistent, shooter.

His measurables are cause for concern, however, as Mannion is listed at just 6’3 with a 6’2 wingspan, 190 pounds and is an average athlete. This could lead to some struggles in the half-court game against NBA defenses and he has issues finishing at the rim as well.

He also shot just 32.7% from deep, but was a 79.7% free throw shooter, which is a good indicator for future shooting skill.

Mannion is someone expected to be in the range of the Lakers’ selection. He is the 27th ranked prospect by The Ringer and 25th by ESPN. A smart point guard who can create for others and potentially spread the floor would seem to be an ideal addition for this Lakers team.

Lakers reportedly interested in Stanford Guard Tyrell Terry

Another guard whom the Lakers have reportedly shown interest in is Stanford’s Tyrell Terry. Like Mannion, his physical measurements aren’t great, but Terry is one of the best shooters in the draft hitting 40.8% from 3-point range and is capable of playing both on and off the ball.

For a roster that has two stars the caliber of LeBron and Davis, an elite shooter spotting up while also capable of driving and passing would be an outstanding addition.

