Lakers Draft Workouts: Ben Sheppard & Sidy Cissoko Headling June 20 Group

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to bring in more prospects who could be potential selections for the team in this Thursday’s 2023 NBA Draft. The latest group of six to enter the Lakers’ facility is led by French wing Sidy Cissoko, who played for the G League Ignite last year and Belmont wing Ben Sheppard. Also taking part in the workout are Omari Moore of San Jose State, Landers Noley II of Cincinnati, KJ Williams of LSU and Patrick Gardner of Marist.

Cissoko is one of the younger draft prospects with excellent potential at both ends of the floor. In particular, his length and strength on the wing have allowed him to cause havoc on the defensive end and he has flashed potential as a creator on-ball and slasher off-ball on offense. He will need to show more consistency as a shooter, but his jumper did improve throughout the G League season.

Sheppard has been one of the biggest risers throughout the draft process due in large part to his excellent shooting ability. He shot 41.5% on six attempts from deep for Belmont last season and should be able to slot right in as a spot-up shooter in the NBA. He also grew up a point guard so he is capable handling and creating at times as well, but will need to improve finishing at the rim.

The 2023 MWC Player of the Year, Moore showed great improvements throughout his four seasons at San Jose State. At 6’6″, he has great size for the point guard position and averaged nearly five assists over the past two seasons. His efficiency suffered as his role increased and his jumper can be a bit inconsistent, but he possesses an intriguing skillset to say the least.

Noley was one of the best shooters in all of college basketball last season, knocking down 41.7% from deep and thriving in catch-and-shoot situations. He is also capable attacking closeouts when necessary and is an active defender who could potentially hold his own guarding multiple positions. With ideal size for a 3-and-D wing, the All-AAC First Team selection is someone who has flashed NBA potential throughout his career.

A former OVC Player of the Year at Murray State, Williams transferred to LSU for his final season and continued to dominate, showing flashes of being a stretch big man at the next level. At 6’10” and 245 pounds, Williams is a strong big man who does his best work in the post but is also a career 37.6% 3-point shooter including 41.1% on over four attempts last season. The question for Williams comes on defense as he is not a rim protector, nor is he quick enough to switch on most perimeter players.

Gardner only spent one season at Marist after starting his collegiate career at the JuCo and D-2 level, but he made it a good one averaging 19.1 points and 6.6 rebounds. The big man is extremely mobile for his size with the ability to stretch the floor while also having excellent court vision and passing ability. Because he spent just one year at the D-1 level, Gardner could be a sleeper prospect to keep an eye on.

The Lakers own the 17th and 47th overall picks in this year’s draft so the team has the ability to make some important additions come Thursday.

