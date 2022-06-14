Lakers Draft Workouts: Colorado’s Jabari Walker Headlines Latest Group Of 6 Prospects

Rob Pelinka has made no secret of the fact that the Los Angeles Lakers have plans on trading into the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft. With that, the team has continued to hold group workouts with the latest headlined by University of Colorado forward Jabari Walker. LSU’s Darius Days, Florida’s Phlandrous Fleming Jr., Washington’s Terrell Brown Jr., Houston’s Fabian White and UMass’ Michael Steadman will also take part in the workout.

Walker is the highest touted of the group and also the only underclassman of the bunch. Last season, Walker was an All-Pac-12 First Team selection who averaged 14.6 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Buffaloes. He also shot 39.9% from 3-point range in his two college seasons, but attempted just 2.5 per game.

Days is a bigger forward at 6’7″ and 245 pounds. The All-SEC second-team selection averaged 13.7 points and 7.8 rebounds while also knocking down a respectable 35% from 3-point range on six attempts per game.

Fleming, meanwhile, is a guard who makes his living on the defensive end. Before transferring to the Gators, he was a two-time Big South Defensive Player of the Year at Charleston Southern and averaged over a steal per game in each of his college seasons.

Brown is another intriguing guard prospect who was an All-Pac-12 First Team selection after leading the conference in scoring and steals while ranking fourth in assists. He averaged 21.7 points, 4.3 assists and 2.2 steals last season for the Huskies.

White is a potential two-way forward who has been a mainstay for a Houston Cougars program that has made at least the Sweet 16 in each of the last three NCAA tournaments. Last season, White did a bit of everything, averaging 12.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 steals on his way to being an All-AAC First Team selection.

Lastly, Steadman has good size at 6’10″ and 215 pounds. He had his best college season in 2019 while at San Jose State, averaging 13.2 points and 8.5 rebounds.

These workouts give the Lakers a great opportunity at a closer look not just at players they could potentially take if they are successful in trading into the draft, but also those who could be signed as undrafted free agents and join the Summer League squad.

Lakers expected to be among top landing spots for undrafted free agents

And the Lakers could have their pick of the litter once the 2022 NBA Draft concludes. Immediately after the last pick is made, teams begin moving in on those top players who didn’t see their name called and the Lakers are expected to be amongst the top choices for those in that group.

With the open roster spots, opportunity to play for a premier NBA franchise next to the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and the immediate success of undrafted Austin Reaves last season, it makes complete sense why the Lakers would be an ideal landing spot.

