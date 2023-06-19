Lakers Draft Workouts: Gonzaga Star Drew Timme, Two Returning Prospects Headline June 19 Group

With the 2023 NBA Draft now just days away, the Los Angeles Lakers continue to take closer looks at potential prospects they could consider selecting on Thursday. The latest group of six is headlined by Gonzaga star big man Drew Timme and also includes a pair of players returning for second workouts in Florida’s Alex Fudge and TCU’s Damion Baugh. Clemson’s Hunter Tyson, Florida’s Colin Castleton and Kent State’s Sincere Carry round out the six man group.

Timme has been one of college basketball’s best players over the past two seasons. The big man has racked up a number of accolades and was a dominant force down low, averaging 21.2 points and 7.5 rebounds on 61.6% shooting. Despite being an extremely skilled post player, there are concerns as he is more of a traditional big who is slightly undersized and can’t stretch the floor. His success at the NBA level will be contingent on his IQ and skill level outweighing his less than elite physical traits.

Tyson has been turning a lot of heads during this draft process as a skilled forward with good size who can light up the nets from deep. Tyson shot 40.5% from deep last season for the Tigers while also pulling down nearly 10 rebounds per game. His combination of size and shooting ability make him a very intriguing second-round prospect.

Castleton has some very interesting two-way skills as a big man and is coming off an excellent season with the Gators. He has improved greatly as a post scorer, averaging 16 points per games as a senior and is also an excellent passer averaging 2.7 assists. Additionally he led the SEC in blocks at 3.0 per game. While he is a bit older and isn’t the best athlete, Castleton’s skill set and feel for the game could make him an impact player in the right situation.

Carry has been one of the best players in the MAC since transferring to Kent State, being a First Team and All-Defense selection in each of the last two years while also winning MAC Player of the Year in 2022. He is more of a traditional point guard who can score and create, but his lack of outside shooting (30.5% from deep last season) is concerning. Nonetheless, his ability to defend as well as create for himself and others makes him worth watching.

It is unclear what it means that both Fudge and Baugh are returning for second workouts, but perhaps both impressed enough to get another look. Fudge is an extremely athletic, defensive-minded forward but lacks any sort of offensive game to speak of. Baugh meanwhile is an athletic combo guard who shows two-way potential, but also struggles shooting from deep.

The 2023 NBA Draft is set to take place this Thursday so everyone will soon see which of these many prospects stood out the most for the Lakers. This group like those before feature players who would be under consideration for the Lakers’ second-round pick at 47th overall or some who could find themselves on the Summer League team.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!