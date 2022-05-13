Lakers Draft Workouts: Jordan Usher Compares Himself To Draymond Green & Dillon Brooks

The 2022 NBA Draft is around the corner, and for the second consecutive year, the Los Angeles Lakers do not own a draft pick.

The Lakers have traded picks in exchange for win-now players, and that strategy has left them bare in the cupboard when it comes to future assets. However, their scouting department has done well to find gems in the second round and the undrafted pool which will need to be the case again.

Los Angeles recently held their first session of draft workouts which featured Georgia Tech’s Jordan Usher. When asked how he could help a team, Usher said he would do whatever is asked of him.

“Really just a hard-nosed, kind of do-everything player,” he said. “If you need me to jump on the floor, I’m jumping on the floor. If you need me to sit on the bench, I’m sitting on the bench. If you need me to jump through a wall, that’s what I’m doing. I give my bucket up, I rinse out my rag every day, bring a bunch of energy, I’m doing what I’m told, I’m a good soldier. I’m trying to just fit in and help a team win a lot, that’s what I like to do.”

As far as how he projects at the NBA level, Usher highlighted his versatility on both ends of the floor, comparing himself to Draymond Green and Dillon Brooks.

“I feel like I’m a player that can slide around on defense, give minutes at an early time to give someone a break, slide around on a good offensive player.

“I feel like I can maybe bleed into a Draymond Green, Dillon Brooks type mold for a team. Play some small-ball, play maybe big on a smaller guard and back him down and make shots. I’m always handsy, I’m getting a lot of deflections. I feel like I’m a great passer so I feel like I can give a lot of energy, a lot of just enthusiasm and good basketball plays to whatever team needs that.”

As of right now, Usher is not projected to be selected in the draft, which makes him a worthy target for the Lakers. The team is in desperate need of wings, so taking a shot on someone like Usher could be fruitful.

Jordan Usher feels it is full-circle working out for Lakers

Usher is familiar with Los Angeles as he spent two years playing for USC and reflected on what it was like to be back in Southern California. “It really makes you feel like life is a real full-circle thing in that I left USC thinking I wanted to be done, playing in L.A.

“I still wanted to do some more and to be able to come back, this is actually my first time back in California since I left USC, so it was really cool just being able to play and kind of get back to being Ush on the West Coast. It just felt good, I was in Phoenix working out a little bit out there so kind of on West Coast time already, but it was cool. It was cool to get back out here and feel like I’m kind of jumping back into my own body.”

