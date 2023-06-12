Lakers Rumors: L.A Hosting Pittsburgh Guard Jamarius Burton For NBA Draft Workout

The 2023 NBA Draft is quickly nearing and the Los Angeles Lakers are armed with two picks this year. The team has been hard at work getting close looks at a number of players across all draft ranges and different positions. Many of the prospects the Lakers have hosted have been seniors who could go undrafted, and now another player who falls into that category is set to come in in Pittsburgh’s Jamarius Burton.

The 6-foot-4 guard was an All-ACC First Team selection last season who spent five years in college overall, also having stints at Wichita State and Texas Tech. According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, the Lakers will be the third NBA team to bring in Burton for a look:

Jamarius Burton – who was an All-ACC 1st team guard for Pitt – will work out for the Lakers this week, a source told ESPN. The five-year collegiate vet, who also had stints at Wichita State and Texas Tech, has also worked out for the Bucks and Grizzlies. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) June 12, 2023

Burton made a big leap in his two seasons at Pitt, averaging 13.9 points on 45.1% shooting with the Panthers. Last year was easily his best collegiate season as he averaged 15.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists in helping Pitt advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

How Burton’s game will translate to the NBA level is the big question for him. He is a capable scorer and passer who has shown the ability to create for others. He is a good rebounder for his position with decent size, but he isn’t an elite athlete either. More concerning is his perimeter shooting as he shot just 32.7% from 3-point range for his career and 30.5% from deep last season. There are also concerns about his defense, especially against quicker players whom he is more likely to be matched up with at the next level.

The Lakers bringing him in shows that there is something there and the coaches and scouts will be able to get a better grasp on what he brings to the table. Even if he isn’t drafted, a spot on the Lakers Summer League team is always a possibility.

Lakers keeping their no. 17 pick is ‘most likely’ outcome

Of course with the Lakers and the NBA Draft, a trade is always a possibility, especially now as the team looks to win now around its core of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The front office will be sure to explore every option, but for the time being, the Lakers standing pat seems to be where the franchise is leaning.

Recent reports suggested the Lakers keeping their first round pick is the most likely outcome, though that could change if the right trade comes along. What that trade would entail is anyone’s guess, but the Lakers will be careful as they try and make the right move to get this team over the hump next season.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!