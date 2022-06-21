Lakers Draft Workouts: LSU’s Shareef O’ Neal, Houston’s Kyler Edwards & 4 Others Participating In Final Workout

Following Monday’s pre-draft workout featuring Senegalese big man, Khalifa Diop, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting another workout on Tuesday, June 21, their final workout before Thursday’s NBA Draft. This crop included six prospects, with LSU’s Shareef O’ Neal, the son of Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal, headlining the group.

The list of the prospects the Lakers brought in for Tuesday’s workout also includes Jordan Hall of St. Joseph’s, Cole Swider of Syracuse, Orlando Robinson of Fresno State, Kyler Edwards of Houston and Isaiah Whaley of UConn.

O’Neal excites teams with the stardom around his name, but professional scouts should respect him much more for what he has been able to overcome and how much upside he brings as a 6-foot-10-inch lengthy big man.

Averaging 2.9 points and 2.1 rebounds per game last season as a junior at LSU, O’Neal’s draft stock strength will be surrounded by his potential as a traditional big man and a work ethic that a team like the Lakers will fall in love with.

Edwards, who helped lead Houston to the Elite Eight this past NCAA Tournament, also was on notice during the Laker’s workout. The 13.8 points per game senior has proven to be a good perimeter scorer and rebounder as a guard, averaging 5.9 rebounds per game last season.

Swider, who is working out for the Lakers for a second time, brings floor-spacing as a 6-foot-9-inch stretch-four who averaged 13.9 points on 41 percent from 3-point range. He also rebounds at a high level by averaging 6.8 rebounds last season.

Standing at 6-foot-7-inches, Hall brings an all-around style of play as a big guard. The All-Big 5 First Team guard averaged 14.1 point, 6.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists to make his game the best of both worlds.

Robinson lacks the hype many of his fellow prospects have, but by averaging 19.4 points as a 6-foot-11-inch center, NBA teams should look to add a skillful shot-creating modern big man like him to their roster.

Whaley brings in a boat load of college experience after finishing his fifth year this past season for UConn. The two-way forward brings a solid motor on both ends with potential to be a good of a scorer with the ball or off it.

While the Lakers currently do not hold a pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the idea of acquiring a second-round pick, or signing the best players that go undrafted, is a route the team might take. If they do go that route, the promising rising stars that were showcased during Tuesday’s workout could be a reason why.

Lakers interested in acquiring Irving?

If there was one player who stormed around headlines this past season, it was Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving. Heading into an unpredictable offseason, it is now rumored that the Lakers would be interested in adding Irving if he is not able to come to an agreement on an extension with the Nets.

The seven-time NBA All-Star would reunite with fellow championship-winning teammate LeBron James, potentially forming a Big 3 with Anthony Davis.

The speculation this early in the offseason is fun for all Laker faithful to see, but what a treat it would be to receive a superstar-caliber player in Irving to help get back into championship contention.

