Lakers Draft Workouts: UCLA’s Johnny Juzang, Kansas’ Remy Martin & 4 Others Coming In On June 6

The Los Angeles Lakers announced that they will be holding a pre-draft workout for six more prospects on Monday, June 6, including Kansas’ Remy Martin, UCLA’s Johnny Juzang, Villanova’s Jermaine Samuels, Georgia Tech’s Michael Devoe, the Shanghai Sharks’ Haowen Guo and Louisiana Tech’s Kenneth Lofton Jr.

As things currently stand, the Lakers do not have a pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, although they are said to be working to acquire one or multiple second-rounders.

With that, the focus of these draft workouts is finding diamonds in the rough that the Lakers could either take in the second round or sign as an undrafted free agent.

Of this bunch, the most notable are Martin and Juzang, both of which grew up in the L.A. area.

After graduating from Sierra Canyon, Martin played four seasons at Arizona State before becoming a graduate transfer at Kansas, where he won a National Championship earlier this year.

Martin is a floor general that averaged 19.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists in his final season at Arizona State. He took a back seat at Kansas, mostly coming off the bench while averaging 8.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Juzang is more known for his scoring as the former Harvard Westlake graduate was UCLA’s No. 1 option during their lengthy NCAA Tournament runs the last two seasons.

This past season, Juzang battled ankle injuries but still averaged 15.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists while shooting 36% from three.

Pippen Jr. models game after Kobe Bryant

One of the prospects in the Lakers’ last pre-draft workout was Scotty Pippen Jr. out of Vanderbilt. Despite having a father in the Hall of Fame, Pippen said it’s actually Lakers legend Kobe Bryant that he models his game atfer.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!