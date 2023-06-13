Lakers Draft Workouts: UConn’s Adama Sanogo, 2023 NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player, Headlines Latest Group

The Los Angeles Lakers’ latest group of six players to work out at the team facility prior to the 2023 NBA Draft is headlined by a familiar face to anyone who watched the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Most Outstanding Player Adama Sanogo of UConn is part of Tuesday’s group. Also taking part in the workout is Princeton’s Tosan Esbuomwan, Utah State’s Taylpr Funk, Marshall’s Taevion Kinsey, San Diego State’s Nathan Mensah and Pittsburgh’s Jamarius Burton.

Sanogo had an outstanding junior season with the Huskies, being named First Team All-Big East and leading the conference in scoring at 17.2 points per game. He was also great during UConn’s run to the National Championship, posting four double-doubles on the way to being named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. While slightly undersized for a traditional big man, he is an excellent finisher around the basket, though there are some defensive concerns as he may struggle to switch out on the perimeter.

Evboumwan is a two-time All-Ivy League selection who was conference Player of the Year in 2022. He is a solid all-around player who operated as a point forward for the Ivy League champs and led the conference in assists two straight seasons while also averaging over 15 points in back-to-back year. He had a strong showing during Princeton’s Sweet 16 run averaging 16 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists in the tournament. Questions remain about his jumper as he shot just 32.4% on a low volume of 3-pointers and also isn’t the best free throw shooter.

Funk is a wing with good size who shot over 37% from 3-point range each of the last two seasons. He is a decent rebounder and has flashed some playmaking ability as well, but isn’t the best athlete and will need to show he’ll be able to defend consistently at the next level.

Kinsey was the Sun Belt Player of the Year at Marshall who led the conference in scoring while ranking second in assists and fifth in steals. The 6-foot-5 guard is a very good athlete who can get buckets, but has also shown the ability to create as well. He gives good effort defensively as well, but has been known to force shots at times and will need to be more consistent from deep. He shot 40.4% from 3-point range as a senior, but attempted less than two per game.

Mensah is a defensive-minded big man who was the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year last season. He has led the conference in blocks two years in a row and is an excellent athlete who plays hard at all times. His offensive game still needs to be developed as right now he is strictly a finisher at the rim, but he has some tools that could make him a potential player at the NBA level.

Burton was a First Team All-ACC guard for the Panthers last season who had a strong year after transferring from Wichita State. He is a capable scorer who can create for others, but questions about his shooting and ability to defend quicker guards remain a concern for his draft prospects.

The Lakers own the 17th and 47th overall picks in next week’s NBA Draft, but have also been excellent finding players who weren’t drafted and developing them into excellent players who can contribute at the next level.

