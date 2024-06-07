Lakers Draft Workouts: Zach Edey, Ron Holland & Devin Carter

The 2024 NBA Draft is nearing and the Los Angeles Lakers staff is hard at work looking to find the right pieces they can add with their two draft picks, 17th and 55th overall. There are a number of different ways the team can go with their picks as there are many intriguing prospects who could be available, especially at 17.

The Lakers could look to add a another point guard, or perhaps a promising wing. The team could also look to add some size as well and bring in another big man. All of those are possibilities as the team schedules private workouts with some of the top prospects available.

According to Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo of ESPN, the Lakers have scheduled workouts with Purdue star big man Zach Edey and the G League Ignite’s Ron Holland while also having recently worked out Providence point guard Devin Carter:

Ron Holland and Zach Edey have scheduled workouts with the Lakers, per @DraftExpress. Devin Carter also worked out for Los Angeles this week. pic.twitter.com/u23EK5FOBb — BasketballNews.com (@basketbllnews) June 7, 2024

Edey has been the biggest star in college basketball the last two years. The 7’4 center led the nation in scoring last season and is the back-to-back National College Player of the Year. There are concerns about whether he can keep up with the speed of the NBA game, but he was a dominant force in college.

Holland is a very athletic wing who brings a ton of energy and intensity to the floor. He is an excellent attacker offensively and a potential defensive stopper, but there are some big concerns about his 3-point shooting ability.

Carter was the Big East Player of the Year in 2024 at Providence. He isn’t a traditional point guard from a playmaking and distributing sense, but despite measuring at just 6’2, he averaged 8.7 rebounds to go along with his 19.7 points per game. He also improved as a shooter, knocking down 37.7% from deep last year.

The Lakers are going to make sure they do their due diligence on all potential prospects as they look to improve this roster going into next season and the draft is an ideal way to do so.

Lakers believe Dan Hurley could help further develop young talent

By adding a player or two in the NBA Draft, the Lakers could help their depth and add more young talent who could eventually contribute if developed properly. But that will take the right coach and staff to do so and the franchise feels Dan Hurley could be that person.

The franchise reportedly feels Hurley could help further develop the young talent already on the roster such as Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and Max Christie. Whoever the team adds in this year’s draft could join that group along with last year’s picks Jalen Hood-Schifino and Maxwell Lewis.

