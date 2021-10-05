Lakers Expected To Retire Paul Gasol’s No. 16 Jersey After He Officially Retires

Former Los Angeles Lakers great Pau Gasol officially retired from basketball in a press conference on Tuesday, a move that was expected to be the case since last week.

Gasol’s career began in Spain but he came to the NBA in 2001-02 and immediately made an impact by winning the league’s Rookie of the Year award. He was traded to the Lakers in 2008, where he went on to win two championships alongside Kobe Bryant.

In addition to winning two championships, Gasol was named an All-Star six times while being named to four All-NBA Teams in his career. Internationally, Gasol has won 11 medals in FIBA competitions, including gold in the 2006 World Cup and silver in the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.

Now that Gasol’s incredible career is coming to an end, it appears the Lakers are planning to retire his No. 16 jersey, via Shams Charania of The Athletic:

This is a move that was expected by many as the Gasol will likely be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame, which is a requirement for the Lakers retiring jerseys. Jeanie Buss took to social media to confirm that Gasol’s jersey will be retired:

Gasol gave a press conference on Tuesday to announce his retirement, doing so in Spanish and thanking Bryant, among others for the impact they had on his career

Gasol last played for the Lakers in 2014 but he remains a fan-favorite to this day for his contributions over the years.

The Lakers have not announced a date for his jersey retirement ceremony, but there’s no doubt that fans will fill Staples Center to support the franchise legend whenever that day comes.

Marc Gasol expected to play in Spain

Pau’s brother Marc played for the Lakers last season his time with the team lasted just one year as he was traded away this offseason.

Similar to Pau, the expectation is that Marc will play in Spain this season, finishing out his career in his home country.

