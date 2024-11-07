Lakers Face Long Odds to Win the Pacific Division

The NBA’s Pacific Division has long been one of the most competitive and star-studded groupings in the league, and the 2024-25 season is shaping up to be no exception. As teams jockey for position in the season’s early stages, the odds of winning the division title constantly reflect the ever-changing landscape of performances and expectations.

At the heart of this divisional race are the Los Angeles Lakers, a franchise steeped in history and always at the center of NBA conversations. Currently, the Lakers are intriguing underdogs in the Pacific Division race, with odds of +490 at live casino online sportsbooks to win the division. This places them squarely in the middle of the pack, a position that might surprise some given the star power of LeBron James and Anthony Davis on their roster.

The Favorites

The Phoenix Suns are the favorite to win the Pacific Division this season, boasting odds of +180. The Suns have assembled a formidable lineup featuring Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, making them a force to be reckoned with in the division and in the Western Conference as a whole. Their odds reflect the high expectations placed upon this star-studded roster and the team’s recent success in reaching the NBA Finals in 2021.

Following closely behind the Suns are the Sacramento Kings, with odds of +275 to win the division. The Kings have been on an upward trajectory, breaking their long playoff drought last season and showcasing an exciting brand of basketball led by De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. Their odds suggest that oddsmakers and bettors alike believe their success was not a fluke and that they are ready to contend for divisional supremacy.

The Golden State Warriors, perennial contenders and multiple-time champions over the past decade find themselves with the third-best odds at +375. Despite the aging core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, the Warriors remain a dangerous team capable of making noise in the division. Their odds reflect a mix of respect for their championship pedigree and uncertainty about their ability to keep pace with younger, more athletic teams throughout a long season.

This brings us back to the Los Angeles Lakers, sitting at +490. The Lakers’ odds are exciting given the team’s storied history and the presence of LeBron James, who continues to defy Father Time with his exceptional play. The addition of new head coach JJ Redick and the potential for in-season roster moves make the Lakers a wild card in the division race. Their odds suggest that while they are not favored, they are very much in the mix and could represent good value for bettors who believe in their potential to exceed expectations.

Clippers in Trouble

Rounding out the division are the Los Angeles Clippers, who are longshots with odds of +1200. The Clippers’ odds have lengthened considerably following Paul George’s departure in free agency, and there are questions about Kawhi Leonard’s health and availability. While they still have talent on their roster, the odds indicate that bookmakers see them as the least likely team to claim the division title this season.

The Lakers’ position in the middle of the pack reflects the uncertainty surrounding the team. On the one hand, they have two of the most talented players in the league: James and Davis. When healthy and firing on all cylinders, this duo has shown they can compete with anyone. The addition of Dalton Knecht in the draft and the potential contributions of Bronny James add an element of intrigue to the team’s prospects.

However, there are also significant question marks. LeBron James, while still playing at an incredibly high level, will turn 40 during the season. The toll of two decades in the NBA is undeniable, and there are concerns about his ability to maintain his elite play throughout an 82-game season plus playoffs. Anthony Davis, while immensely talented, has struggled with injuries throughout his career, often missing significant time. The Lakers’ success is heavily dependent on the health and availability of these two stars.

The team’s supporting cast is also a point of discussion. While players like Austin Reaves have shown promise, there are questions about whether the roster has enough depth and shooting to compete with the likes of the Suns and Warriors throughout an entire season. The Lakers’ front office has shown a willingness to make mid-season moves in the past, and many observers expect them to be active in the trade market as the season progresses.

Lakers Schedule

Another factor to consider is the Lakers’ schedule. The NBA’s new in-season tournament and the potential for deep runs in both that competition and the playoffs could impact the team’s regular-season performance. Managing James and Davis’s workload while still accumulating enough wins to contend for the division title will be a delicate balancing act for Coach Redick and his staff.

Despite these challenges, the Lakers’ odds of +490 suggest that they are very much in the conversation for the division title. This price could be seen as offering value to bettors who believe in the team’s potential to gel as the season progresses. The Lakers have shown in recent years that they can significantly improve throughout the season. They could outperform their current odds if they stay healthy and add pieces via trade.

It’s worth noting that divisional odds can be pretty volatile, especially early in the season. If the Lakers can turn around the mediocre start, they could see their odds shorten considerably, while early struggles could push them out further. Bettors and fans alike will be watching closely to see how the team performs in the opening weeks and months of the season.

No Team is a Lock

The Pacific Division race is further complicated by its strength as a whole. Unlike some divisions, where there might be clear favorites and underdogs, the Pacific is competitive from top to bottom. Even the Clippers, despite their long odds, have the talent to put together a strong season if things break right for them. This level of competition means that every divisional game takes on added importance, and the race could come down to the wire.

For the Lakers, winning the division would be a significant achievement and a strong indicator of their potential for a deep playoff run. However, it’s important to remember that in the modern NBA, divisional titles have less importance than they once did. Playoff seeding is now determined by overall conference record rather than giving automatic high seeds to division winners. This means that while winning the division would be a nice accolade, the Lakers’ focus will likely be on securing the best possible playoff position regardless of where they finish in the division.

As the season unfolds, the Lakers’ odds to win the Pacific Division will be one of many storylines to watch. Their performance will not only impact their odds but also influence their divisional rivals’ odds. A strong Lakers team could potentially lengthen the odds of other contenders, while struggles in Los Angeles could see the Suns or Kings emerge as even stronger favorites.