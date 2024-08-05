Lakers Finalize JJ Redick’s Coaching Staff For 2024-25 Season

The Los Angeles Lakers have officially announced additions to their coaching staff alongside head coach JJ Redick. Among the newly-signed group are former head coaches Scott Brooks and Nate McMillan alongside Greg St. Jean, Lindsey Harding, Bob Beyer and Beau Levesque.

Additionally, the Lakers have added Michael Wexler as head video coordinator.

“Through an intentional and thorough process, we’ve brought together an experienced, diverse and dedicated coaching staff,” Redick said in a press release. “Our goal from day one is about fostering a high-performing environment of player development and team alignment through relentless work, daily collaboration and innovation. Players and staff are here to enjoy the pursuit of excellence every time they step on the court. The expectations are clear, and my staff and I are committed to doing everything we need to do to ensure success at the highest level.”

Brooks, 58, has 12 years of experience as a head coach in the NBA. He was the head coach of nearly the entire Russell Westbrook-Kevin Durant-James Harden era with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He spent seven seasons leading the Thunder, making it to an NBA Finals in 2011 and making the playoffs in five of seven years.

He was then let go and joined the Washington Wizards as head coach during the height of John Wall and Bradley Beal’s tenures. He was the head coach of the Wizards for five seasons, making the postseason three times. He has a career record of 521-414 (.557) as a head coach in the NBA. He most recently spent the last three seasons as an assistant for the Portland Trail Blazers.

McMillan was a head coach for 19 NBA season. He spent five years as the head coach of the Seattle SuperSonics from 2000-05, making the postseason twice. He then went to the Trail Blazers, where he led the way for nearly seven seasons, making the playoffs three times and getting fired in the middle of his seventh campaign.

He took a couple years away from head coaching before returning to the top of the bench with the Indiana Pacers for four seasons. He lost in the first round all four years before being let go and getting immediately hired by the Atlanta Hawks. He helped orchestrate the Hawks’ run to the conference finals in 2021 and was let go midway through his third season.

Remaining confirmed assistants under JJ Redick

St. Jean served under Frank Vogel with the Lakers for two seasons before leaving to join Jason Kidd’s staff when he was hired as head coach of the Dallas Mavericks. St. Jean would then return to the side of Vogel when he was hired by the Phoenix Suns this past season.

Harding is the reigning G League Coach of the Year for the Stockton Kings and was an assistant on the Kings bench the season prior. Redick has long been a fan of Harding, endorsing her for the Duke men’s basketball head coach position back in 2020.

Beyer has been an NBA assistant coach for the last 17 years and has made stops with nine different franchises. He was most recently with the Charlotte Hornets for the last two seasons.

Levesque is being hired as a development coach. He served as a graduate assistant for the St. John’s University Men’s Basketball Team for two years. He then worked for the Brooklyn Nets for two seasons doing both player development and video before becoming a player development coordinator/assistant video coordinator for the Clippers.

