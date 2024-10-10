Lakers Flash Back: The L.A. Times Top 75 Lakers of All Time (2022)

The Los Angeles Lakers, one of the most storied franchises in NBA history, have been home to some of the greatest basketball players ever to grace the court. As the team celebrates its 75th anniversary, the Los Angeles Times staff has compiled a list of the 75 greatest Lakers players, ranking them based on their performances while wearing the purple and gold. This comprehensive list highlights the incredible talent that has passed through the franchise and serves as a testament to the Lakers’ enduring legacy in basketball.

The Top 10 Lakers of All Time

1. Magic Johnson

Earvin “Magic” Johnson is the greatest Laker of all time. The charismatic point guard revolutionized the game with his “Showtime” style, leading the Lakers to five NBA championships during the 1980s. Standing at 6’9″, Magic’s unique combination of size, court vision, and passing ability made him a nightmare for opponents. Throughout his 13-season career with the Lakers, he averaged an impressive 19.5 points, 11.2 assists, and 7.2 rebounds per game. Magic’s impact on the franchise extended beyond his on-court performances, as his infectious personality and leadership helped define an era of Lakers basketball.

2. Kobe Bryant

The late Kobe Bryant secures the second spot on the list. Known as the “Black Mamba,” Bryant’s relentless work ethic and competitive drive made him one of the most feared players in NBA history. Over his 20-year career with the Lakers, Bryant led the team to five NBA championships. He averaged 25 points per game throughout his career, becoming an 18-time All-Star and a two-time Finals MVP. Bryant’s impact on the franchise and basketball game cannot be overstated, with his “Mamba Mentality” inspiring a generation of players and fans.

3. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, ranks third. During his 14 seasons with the Lakers, Abdul-Jabbar dominated the league with his signature sky hook shot, helping the team secure five NBA championships. He averaged 22.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game while in Los Angeles. Abdul-Jabbar’s longevity and consistency throughout his career make him one of the most accomplished players in NBA history, and his contributions to the Lakers’ success in the 1980s were invaluable.

4. Jerry West

Jerry West, famously known as “The Logo” due to his silhouette being used for the NBA logo, comes in fourth on the list. West spent his 14-year career with the Lakers, leading the team to nine NBA Finals appearances. His scoring prowess was legendary, averaging 27 points per game throughout his career and earning 12 All-NBA selections. While West only won one championship as a player, his impact on the franchise extended well beyond his playing days, as he later served as a coach and executive for the team.

5. Elgin Baylor

Elgin Baylor, one of the NBA’s first high-flying players, is rounding out the top five. Despite never winning a championship, Baylor’s acrobatic moves and scoring ability revolutionized the forward position. During his 14-season career with the Lakers, he averaged 27.4 points and 13.5 rebounds per game, leading to eight NBA Finals appearances. Baylor’s innovative style of play paved the way for future generations of athletic forwards in the NBA.

6. Shaquille O’Neal

Shaquille O’Neal, one of the most dominant centers in NBA history, ranks sixth. In his eight seasons with the Lakers, Shaq was an unstoppable force in the paint, helping the team win three consecutive championships from 2000 to 2002. He was named Finals MVP in each of those championship runs. O’Neal averaged an impressive 27 points and 11.8 rebounds per game during his tenure with the Lakers, cementing his place as one of the most dominant big men in franchise history.

7. LeBron James

Current Lakers superstar LeBron James is tied for seventh place on the list. Despite his relatively short tenure with the team, James has made a significant impact, leading the Lakers to an NBA championship in 2020. Since joining the team, he has averaged 27 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists per game, showcasing his all-around skillset. As James continues his career with the Lakers, there’s potential for him to climb even higher on this prestigious list.

8. George Mikan

George Mikan is tied with James for seventh place, the NBA’s first dominant center. Mikan led the Minneapolis Lakers to five NBA championships in the early days of the league, including three consecutive titles from 1952 to 1954. His dominance was so pronounced that rules were changed to limit his impact on the game. Over his seven-season career, Mikan averaged 23.1 points and 13.4 rebounds per game, setting the standard for future centers in the NBA.

9. James Worthy

James Worthy, nicknamed “Big Game James” for his clutch performances, ranks ninth on the list. A key player during the Showtime era, Worthy helped the Lakers win three NBA championships. Known for elevating his game in crucial moments, Worthy averaged 17.6 points per game over his 12-season career with the team. His contributions to the Lakers’ success in the 1980s were instrumental in establishing the franchise’s dynasty.

10. Wilt Chamberlain

Wilt Chamberlain rounds out the top 10, despite playing only five seasons with the Lakers. During his time in Los Angeles, Chamberlain averaged 17.7 points, 19.2 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game. He helped lead the team to its first championship in Los Angeles in 1972, forming a formidable duo with Jerry West. Chamberlain’s rebounding prowess and overall dominance on the court make him a worthy addition to the list of most outstanding Lakers.

James’ Potential to Climb the Rankings

As LeBron James continues his career with the Lakers, there’s considerable speculation about his potential to move up in the rankings of all-time great Lakers. Despite being in the latter stages of his career, James performs at an elite level, defying the typical aging curve for NBA players.

James’ ability to impact the game in multiple ways – scoring, playmaking, and leadership – gives him a unique opportunity to leave an indelible mark on the franchise. If he can lead the Lakers to another championship or two, it’s conceivable that he could challenge for a spot in the top five.

Moreover, James has broken Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record, which adds significant weight to his legacy. This achievement and potential future success with the Lakers could sway opinions in future rankings.

However, the competition at the top of the list is fierce. The legacies of players like Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are deeply ingrained in Lakers lore. For James to surpass them, he would need to continue his exceptional play and create more memorable moments in a Lakers uniform.

The debate over these rankings will undoubtedly continue among fans and pundits alike, a testament to the Los Angeles Lakers’ rich history and enduring legacy. As the franchise looks to the future, one thing remains certain: the Lakers’ tradition of basketball excellence shows no signs of slowing down.