Lakers’ Frank Vogel: Jason Kidd ‘Will Be Missed’ After Being Hired By Mavericks
(Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)
Up next
Author

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel will have a new lead assistant for the 2021-22 season after Jason Kidd was hired to be the next head coach of the Dallas Mavericks. It was expected that Kidd would be accepting a head coaching position somewhere after he wound up being one of the most sought-after candidates on the market.

Now, Vogel will have to replace one or more of his assistant coaches but absolutely has time to make those decisions.

Kidd can now start to build a staff to help maximize the talent surrounding 22-year old superstar Luka Doncic. Despite some dysfunction in the organization, there are very few players better equipped to begin a championship-contending roster.

Vogel gave a statement regarding Kidd’s departure from the Lakers, saying that the former lead assistant will be missed in L.A., according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

It’s remarkable to see the change in dynamic between two years ago and today. When Vogel and Kidd were hired, it felt almost like a foregone conclusion that Kidd would eventually replace Vogel as the Lakers head coach. However, Vogel proved his abilities, leading the Lakers to a championship in his first year.

Vogel finally became recognized as the defensive genius he’s been for over a decade in the NBA. Now, he’ll simply need to pick replacements that can help him maximize the team’s offensive capabilities. This is usually where Vogel falls short as a coach.

LeBron James reacts to Kidd hiring

Vogel was not the only one to have a bittersweet sentiment surrounding Kidd’s departure. Lakers star LeBron James took to Twitter shortly after the news broke to say that he was happy for Kidd, but sad to lose him on the Lakers bench.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

Phil Jackson Compares Wilt Chamberlain and Shaquille O’Neal

Phil Jackson compared Shaquille O’Neal to Wilt Chamberlain Wednesday night. Phil coached…
Exclusive: Stephen Jackson Talks Desire To Coach, Espn’s The Jump, Lakers, Magic, Kobe, & Much More

Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson Among Lakers Legends To Grace Slam Magazine Top 100 Players Issue Cover

Very few organizations in all of sports can match the level of history that the Los Angeles Lakers possess. The franchise…
Lakers News: Metta World Peace ‘definitely’ Interested In Coaching

Lakers News: Metta World Peace Wants To Play 20 Seasons

One of the longest tenured players currently still playing in the NBA is Los Angeles Lakers forward Metta World Peace, who is entering his 17th season in the NBA, 18th season overall as a professional as he played one season in Italy and China…
Game Recap: Lakers Unable To Score Down The Stretch In Loss To Blazers

Game Recap: Lakers Unable To Score Down The Stretch In Loss To Blazers

The Los Angeles Lakers are coming their worst loss in franchise history against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday afternoon…