Lakers’ Frank Vogel Part Of NBCA Committee Established For Racial Injustice And Reform

The NBA wasted no time in denouncing the police brutality and racial profiling that has once again come to light following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

Floyd’s death has sparked nationwide protests in an effort to put an end to racial injustice and bring about reform with law enforcement. Many players, coaches and other league personnel have personally taken to the front lines to make their voices heard in a peaceful manner.

The Los Angeles Lakers issued a statement on behalf of the organization, and LeBron James, Anthony Davis and other players have been active in addressing matters as well.

The NBA has always been at the forefront of allowing players to use the platform to bring about social change. It appears the coaches plan on kicking things up a notch.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the National Basketball Coaches Association (NBCA) has established a committee to try and create a positive change with local leadership in NBA cities:

After the league’s 30 head coaches participated in a Zoom call Saturday and several participated in a committee meeting Sunday, NBCA president Rick Carlisle and executive director David Fogel told ESPN that the NBCA is planning a Tuesday call to discuss how they can begin immediate action items across the league’s cities.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel was among the coaches that signed the statement denouncing the pattern of violence toward African Americans in the United States.

National Basketball Coaches Association Membership Statement on the Death of George Floyd pic.twitter.com/Yc7QNpnVr5 — NBA Coaches Assoc. (@NBA_Coaches) June 1, 2020

Although Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich have never been shy about expressing their thoughts on the political landscape of America, it is safe to say that this has become an issue that the entire NBA can rally behind.

After all, the statement included the signatures of 33 current and former head coaches, along with nearly 180 assistants.

While the league is still in the midst of trying to finish out the 2019-20 NBA season, the solidarity they have shown is indicative of just how much everyone is on the same page from the players all the way up to the front office.