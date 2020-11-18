Lakers Free Agency Rumors: Anthony Davis Will Have Multiple Options

The Los Angeles Lakers are already making moves in the shortened offseason, reportedly striking an agreement to trade for Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Dennis Schroder in exchange for Danny Green and the No. 28 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

However, their biggest move will be re-signing Anthony Davis, something that is widely expected to happen once permitted in free agency later this week. Davis opted out of the final year of his current contract, a business decision that will allow him to receive a significant raise.

It is a near guarantee that Davis will re-sign with L.A., the biggest question is what type of contract will he sign. The Lakers will reportedly offer Davis several options to choose from when negotiations can legally begin, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

The Lakers, sources said, will present several options to Davis and his agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, in order to work with the superstar on the deal that makes him feel the most comfortable being part of the franchise moving forward.

While specific contract details have not been revealed, it’s likely that Davis will pick between one of three options.

The first will be a standard five-year max deal with a player option after the fourth year. This would lock Davis up for the long term and cement him as a building block. However, this is probably the least likely choice for him.

The second and third options will be either a two-plus-one or a one-plus-one. The two-plus-one would allow Davis to become an unrestricted free agent after his 10th year of NBA service, maximizing his potential future earnings.

Meanwhile, the one-plus-one would allow Davis to align his free agency with that of LeBron James in the 2021 offseason.

Each contract option will have its own benefits, but it remains unclear which of these benefits Davis prioritizes most.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Rajon Rondo join Davis in declining player option

Davis is not the only Laker to decline a player option and enter unrestricted free agency this offseason. Rajon Rondo and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope have followed suit, and it’s rumored that Avery Bradley will decline his as well.

JaVale McGee has a similar choice to make, but it is unclear which direction he is leaning in.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!