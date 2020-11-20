Lakers Free Agency Rumors: Avery Bradley Seeking Long-Term Contract

NBA free agency has seemingly already reached full swing even before its official start date — 3 p.m. PT on Thursday, when teams can begin negotiating with players. The Los Angeles Lakers focused on reshuffling its backcourt early in the trade period.

The defending champions have agreed to a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder to acquire Dennis Schroder in exchange for Danny Green and Jaden McDaniels, who was taken with the 28th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

The trade potentially indicates Rajon Rondo is set to leave the Lakers in free agency, with the Atlanta Hawks L.A. Clippers mentioned among the would-be suitors.

Similarly, Avery Bradley is said to have attracted interest from various NBA teams, including from Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks. But according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, Bradley is open to remaining with the Lakers if he receives a longer contract:

“Avery Bradley has until Thursday to decide to pick up his player option; free agency begins on Friday. There is a market for Avery Bradley out there. I’m told that he would like to stay in Los Angeles, but he wants another deal. He only has one year on this deal. … If he opted out, they could sign him to a larger deal, a longer term deal to give him some security. … Avery Bradley has a market.”

Bradley was an important piece of the Lakers roster early in the 2019-20 season, emerging as the team’s primary perimeter defender.

He opted out of the NBA restart due to family reasons before L.A. claimed the title in the Orlando bubble thanks to a brilliant overall display from its role players. The circumstances led to questions over Bradley’s future with the Lakers.

Lakers reportedly pursued Eric Bledsoe

Before turning to Schroder, the Lakers were reportedly pondering a trade for Milwaukee Bucks star Eric Bledsoe, who then was packaged to the New Orleans Pelicans.

However, L.A. has been linked with Bledsoe’s former Bucks teammate Wesley Matthews, a potential replacement for Danny Green.

