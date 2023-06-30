Lakers Free Agency Rumors: Cam Reddish A Potential Target On Minimum Contract

It feels as if Cam Reddish has been linked with the Los Angeles Lakers for as long as he’s been in the NBA. Originally drafted by the Atlanta Hawks in 2019, Reddish has since spent time with the New York Knicks and most recently the Portland Trail Blazers and now finds himself as a free agent for the first time in his young career.

A potential two-way wing with good size and athleticism, as well as a nice shooting stroke, Reddish has all of the tools, but has yet to put it all together consistently. But his potential remains high and at the right price, could be someone the Lakers look to bring in this offseason.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, Reddish is a player the Lakers could potentially look to sign in free agency on a minimum contract:

Also look for Cam Reddish as a potential addition to the Lakers on the veteran’s minimum.

A player like Reddish is exactly the kind of player that is worth taking a flyer on, especially on a minimum deal. He has shown flashes throughout his time in the league, but just hasn’t put it all together. Perhaps getting in the right situation, under the wing of Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and surrounded by great veterans and an excellent coaching staff, will help him reach his potential.

So far Reddish has proven to be an inefficient scorer in his career, averaging 10.3 points, but shooting just 39.9% from the field and only 32.2% from 3-point range. His career free throw percentage of 84.3% gives hope that he can become a more reliable shooter, but his inconsistencies will likely limit what he can make as a free agent this summer.

With the new CBA taking effect this offseason, teams are going to be far more careful about how they spend on their role players. As superstars contracts get larger, and the penalties for going into the luxury tax become more severe, many players are going to find it much more difficult to secure deals for much higher than the minimum unless they have truly earned it.

Reddish in a Lakers jersey has seemed to be in play for years now and this summer could finally be the time that it happens.

Lakers among five teams expected to meet with Bruce Brown early in free agency

While the Lakers will certainly bring in players on minimum deals, they also have both the non-taxpayer midlevel exception and the biannual exception at their disposal. The non-taxpayer mid-level exception begins at $12.4 million and the Lakers’ top target for that seems to be Denver Nuggets wing Bruce Brown.

But they aren’t alone in their pursuit of the free agent as the Lakers are one of five teams, along with the Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers, expected to meet with Brown early in free agency.

