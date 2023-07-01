Lakers Free Agency Rumors: D’Angelo Russell Re-Signs On Two-Year Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers have a number of free agents this summer and the team has to make some very difficult decisions. While the return of certain players seemed like foregone conclusions, the same can not be said for point guard D’Angelo Russell.

After being acquired at the trade deadline, Russell was very good for the Lakers down the stretch of the regular season, averaging 17.6 points and 6.1 assists while knocking down 41.4% from 3-point range in 17 games back with the purple and gold. But he struggled mightily in the playoffs as his numbers dropped across the board, particularly his deep shooting as he knocked down just 31% from long range.

Russell would ultimately be benched for the team’s final playoff game and many wondered whether the Lakers would choose to bring him back next season as he was an unrestricted free agent. But that question has now been answered as Russell has agreed to re-sign with the Lakers on a two-year deal according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Free agent G D’Angelo Russell has agreed on a two-year, $37 million contract to stay with the Los Angeles Lakers, co-heads of @CAA_Basketball Austin Brown and Aaron Mintz along with Antonio Russell tell ESPN. Deal has player option. Lakers secure their starting point guard. pic.twitter.com/ScrZHD7Jio — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2023

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka has regularly spoken about his desire to bring back this core group of players and run things back with a full season under their belt. Russell undoubtedly had his issues in the postseason, but the franchise clearly believes he can be a positive for this team overall moving forward.

Russell’s ability to play both on and off the ball make him a good fit as LeBron James and Austin Reaves can both initiate. But Russell is still extremely capable in the pick-and-roll and has hit many tough shots over the years.

The deal the two sides agreed upon is also a good one as the front office, should they want to, can still trade him at a later date since it is so team-friendly. But now with his immediate future decided, Russell can put his focus on being ready for next year.

Lakers add Vincent and Prince on first day of free agency

Pelinka and the Lakers wasted no time getting to work on the first day of free agency as they reportedly signed point guard Gabe Vincent and wing Taurean Prince.

Having both Russell and Vincent should give the Lakers a quality point guard rotation next season with the later taking the rotation spot of Dennis Schroder.

