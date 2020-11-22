Lakers Free Agent Rumors: Marc Gasol Signs 2-Year Contract

The start of NBA free agency has been a busy stretch, especially for vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka and the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers.

After trading away Danny Green in a deal for Dennis Schroder, the Lakers wasted no time replenishing they wing depth by agreeing to a one-year deal with Wesley Matthews.

It then looked like the Lakers shifted their focus to the center market with Dwight Howard taking to social media to announce that he had re-signed with the team. That was short-lived though as he quickly deleted the post and it was reported an hour later that he was actually signing with the Philadelphia 76ers.

With Howard no longer available, the Lakers still had some other quality options on the market at the center position, and reports indicated they were shifting their focus towards Marc Gasol.

In what was a stunner, they quickly reached an agreement to sign the reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell, who can provide some frontcourt depth.

Despite the Harrell signing and the Lakers’ cap space drying up, they still found a way to bring Gasol in on a two-year deal, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Marc Gasol is finalizing a deal to sign with the Lakers, sources tell me and @ZachLowe_NBA. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 23, 2020

Gasol will sign a two-year deal, sources tell @ZachLowe_NBA and me. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 23, 2020

Gasol should be the Lakers’ starter as JaVale McGee reportedly is being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Gasol is nearing the end of his career and there was a thought that he would finish it back where it began in Spain, although this indicates he will give it a go in the NBA with the Lakers for at least two more seasons.

In 44 games for the Toronto Raptors last season, Gasol averaged 7.5 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 42.7% from the field and 38.5% from three-point range. He isn’t what he used to be defensively, but he can still bang down low while also spacing the floor on the offensive end.

While Gasol began his career in the Lakers organization after being drafted in the second round, he never played a game for them before being included in the blockbuster deal that sent his brother Pau to L.A. He will now finally get that chance, and could join his brother as champions with the Lakers if all goes to plan this season.

