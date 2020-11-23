Lakers Free Agent Rumors: Markieff Morris Re-Signs
Up next
Author

Los Angeles Lakers vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka has been one of the busiest people in the NBA, completely re-shaping a roster that just won the 2020 championship, getting both younger and more talented all at once.

Now, as likely one of the final moves, the Lakers have reportedly re-signed Markieff Morris after his impactful postseason run. Morris joined the Lakers via the buyout market just before the 2019-20 season was shut down due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

He immediately became one of the team’s most important players, logging big minutes in the playoffs due to his ability to stretch the floor and guard multiple positions.

As expected, Morris’ deal with the Lakers is for one year and at the minimum, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic:

The L.A. Clippers reportedly were among the teams with interest in Morris.

He will further add to what is slowly looking like one of the deepest and most talented rosters in the NBA. He will function as both a backup to Anthony Davis as well as a potential small-ball 5 alongside Montrezl Harrell.

Pelinka continues to impress this offseason, now only needing to complete the Anthony Davis contract as well as two more minimum deals to finalize the roster.

Marc Gasol signs two-year deal with Lakers

While JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard were certainly major factors in the Lakers championship run, L.A. decided to go a different route this offseason, opting for a combination of Harrell, Morris and Marc Gasol at the center position.

Gasol will reportedly sign a two-year deal to return to L.A., where he was drafted 13 years ago.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like
Danny Green, LeBron James, Damian Lillard, LeBron James

NBA Rumors: League Insiders Believe Trail Blazers Can Upset Lakers In Playoffs

The NBA restart in the Walt Disney World bubble has already resulted in some unexpected results. Among them…
Danny Green

Lakers News: Danny Green Connected With ‘How Many More?’ Message

Although the NBA has focused on establishing viable safety protocols for the 2019-20 season restart, they also…
Frank Vogel

Frank Vogel Praises Collaboration Within Lakers Organization

One of the key themes throughout the 2019-20 season for the Los Angeles Lakers was their commitment to…

Lakers Trade Rumors: Victor Oladipo Could Become Target

The 2020 NBA Playoffs are slated to resume after the league and NBPA reached an agreement. With the…