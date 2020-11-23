Lakers Free Agent Rumors: Markieff Morris Re-Signs

Los Angeles Lakers vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka has been one of the busiest people in the NBA, completely re-shaping a roster that just won the 2020 championship, getting both younger and more talented all at once.

Now, as likely one of the final moves, the Lakers have reportedly re-signed Markieff Morris after his impactful postseason run. Morris joined the Lakers via the buyout market just before the 2019-20 season was shut down due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

He immediately became one of the team’s most important players, logging big minutes in the playoffs due to his ability to stretch the floor and guard multiple positions.

As expected, Morris’ deal with the Lakers is for one year and at the minimum, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Source: Markieff Morris is signing a one-year deal to return to the Lakers. https://t.co/mV0ytIHtAm — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 23, 2020

The L.A. Clippers reportedly were among the teams with interest in Morris.

He will further add to what is slowly looking like one of the deepest and most talented rosters in the NBA. He will function as both a backup to Anthony Davis as well as a potential small-ball 5 alongside Montrezl Harrell.

Pelinka continues to impress this offseason, now only needing to complete the Anthony Davis contract as well as two more minimum deals to finalize the roster.

Marc Gasol signs two-year deal with Lakers

While JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard were certainly major factors in the Lakers championship run, L.A. decided to go a different route this offseason, opting for a combination of Harrell, Morris and Marc Gasol at the center position.

Gasol will reportedly sign a two-year deal to return to L.A., where he was drafted 13 years ago.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!