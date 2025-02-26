Lakers Giving Out Shirts & Posters For One Piece Night Against Clippers

The Los Angeles Lakers will be hosting One Piece Night against the L.A. Clippers on Friday night and fans in attendance will be given a special Lakers-One Piece collaboration T-shirt plus a poster.

The back of the T-shirt features Luffy, One Piece’s main character, in a custom Lakers jersey dunking a basketball while the front features the words “One Piece” layered on top of the words “Los Angeles Lakers.”

The poster features Luffy plus the rest of the Straw Hat Pirates dressed in their own Lakers gear and the anime’s logo at the forefront. The text on the bottom of the poster commemorates the date of the two juggernaut franchises collaboration.

Aside from the unique merchandise, One Piece Night will also feature One Piece-themed experiences, including a first-look at Luffy playing basketball. Special Lakers-inspired visuals of the 10 Straw Hat Pirates members will also be released via social media on game day.

Fans will have the chance to remember the evening as a One Piece Bounty Rush photo booth will be on the main concourse of Crypto.com Arena and a select few will even get a chance to compete on the court for special prizes.

One Piece follows Luffy and his band of pirates that adventure across the oceans, fighting off foes who are also in search of the ultimate treasure. Each member of the Straw Hat Pirates has a dream they’re working towards during their maritime adventures, with Luffy’s desire to be the king of the pirates.

One Piece is widely considered to be one of the best anime in history due to its rich storytelling, art style and characters. The long-time saga of Luffy and his crew spans decades yet the story continues to stay as fresh and as exciting as ever.

This collaboration with the Lakers is a wonderful way to celebrate a work of art like One Piece. In some ways, One Piece is just as influential as the Lakers are which speaks volumes.

Overall, fans that are lucky enough to secure tickets will surely be in a for a treat for this one-of-kind-event.

LeBron James believes he and Lakers must fit around Luka Doncic

The Lakers built their winning reputation on the back of some of the NBA’s greatest players, so it perhaps it was destiny they would land someone like Luka Doncic to lead its franchise.

LeBron James has served as the face of the Lakers for years, but he acknowledged that the team needs to revolve around Doncic.

