Lakers Had NBA’s Top-Selling Merchandise For 2021-22 Season

The NBA announced that the Los Angeles Lakers had the top-selling merchandise for the 2021-22 season. Numbers were based on sales for the second half of the season.

The Lakers led the top-10, with the Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors, Chicago Bulls, Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks and Memphis Grizzlies.

A large reason why Los Angeles topped sales despite being an underwhelming team all year is LeBron James, who led all jersey sales. James remained one of the best players in the league during Year 19, and that reflected in jersey sales numbers as he also held the top spot midway through the season.

The 76ers coming in at second is no surprise as Joel Embiid finished as a top-3 finalist for the 2021-22 NBA MVP award while the trade for James Harden certainly helped sales after the trade deadline. Stephen Curry and the Warriors remain one of the most popular teams in the association, while the young and exciting Bulls headlined by All-Stars DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine make a fun, thrilling tandem.

Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum and Giannis Antetokounmpo lead the Nets, Celtics and Bucks in the next spots and their place on the list makes sense considering all three have valid claims as title contenders. Rounding out the top-10 was the best regular-season team in the Phoenix Suns, the up-and-coming Knicks, and finally the upstart Grizzlies.

No matter how poorly the Lakers are playing, they have cemented themselves among basketball fans as one of the league’s most popular teams and will always remain at or near the top when it comes to moving merchandise. Historically, Los Angeles never remains down for too long so despite their underwhelming year they should bounce back and that will likely result in even better sales numbers.

LeBron James and Lakers top jersey sales in 30 states

Even when Los Angeles was losing games left and right, they remained a cash cow as fans around the United States still purchased team gear. According to Lids, James and the Lakers led sales in 30 states, with the Bulls following behind as best-sellers in eight states.

