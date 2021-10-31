Lakers Halloween Costumes: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook & More

The Los Angeles Lakers swapped their purple and gold jerseys for Halloween costumes before Sunday’s clash with the Houston Rockets, showing off spooky outfits from the Halloweekend on social media.

LeBron James went for the scary and dressed up as Freddy Krueger from the “A Nightmare on Elm Street” film series. James impressed with his attention to detail, making sure his costume included the character’s burned, disfigured face as well as the signature glove with razors.

Anthony Davis joined his All-Star teammate on a night out, impersonating Candyman — a supernatural slasher from Clive Barker’s short story “The Forbidden” that first made it to onto the big screen in the 1992 movie of the same title.

Davis was unrecognizable with the character’s mask covering his face which featured the ill-famous bees on his left cheek. The bees killed Candyman and then served as the boogeyman’s weapon in the story.

AD won Halloween with this Candyman costume. 🔥🔥 (via @AntDavis23) pic.twitter.com/68ESIHrjSE — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) October 31, 2021

Candyman returned to theaters for the fourth time this year, premiering on Aug. 27.

The Big 3 celebrated Halloween together as Russell Westbrook teamed up with fellow serial killers Freddy Krueger and Candyman, dressing up as the Chucky doll.

Dwight Howard stole the headlines, wearing a red tunic inspired by Sho’nuff — or the Shogun of Harlem — from the “The Last Dragon” movie. The Lakers center spiced his Halloween snaps by posing next to a luxurious bright red car that matched the color of his costume.

Meanwhile, Rajon Rondo picked the Marvel Universe’s Wolverine as his Halloween creation, donning a pair of ripped jeans, a leather jacket, and the character’s trademark adamantium claws.

Kendrick Nunn’s outfit appeared funny rather than scary. The 23-year-old guard wore a goblin mask, a green coat, and wielded a plastic machete in an Instagram video, giving himself the title of an “Ugly Mf.”

The Lakers are set to take on the Rockets on Halloween night, looking to win their second consecutive game.

James still learning how to play alongside Westbrook

As the Big 3 built chemistry off the court on Halloween, James says that he is still trying to figure out how to co-exist alongside Westbrook on the floor.

“It’s all about progressing, understanding the playmaker you are playing with, understanding his court vision, his awareness,” the 36-year-old said.

“I don’t think [Westbrook] gets enough credit for his passing ability. Being able to see plays before it happens.”

The process took a hit due to James’ ankle injury that ruled him out for two games this week.

But the pair seemed much more comfortable sharing the floor upon the four-time NBA champion’s return on Friday, helping the Lakers notch a 113-101 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!