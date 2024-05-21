Lakers Head Coaching Rumors: Interviews Completed With JJ Redick, James Borrego & Sam Cassell

The Los Angeles Lakers have a number of candidates to consider as they look for their next head coach. The process is expected to be a long and thorough one and while it is in its beginning stages, the early belief was that JJ Redick, James Borrego and Sam Cassell were the franchise’s top candidates.

Of the three, only Borrego has previous head coaching experience at the NBA level. Cassell has been an assistant for a very long time but has yet to get his first chance at being a head coach, while Redick has no experience at any major level,

Nonetheless, the process for the Lakers has already begun as, according to Shams Charania and Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the Lakers have held first interviews with Borrego, Cassell and Redick:

The Los Angeles Lakers have begun interviewing candidates for their next coach, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. The Lakers have held formal meetings with JJ Redick, New Orleans Pelicans associate head coach James Borrego and Boston Celtics assistant coach Sam Cassell over the past several days, according to those sources. Team officials plan to meet with Denver Nuggets assistant coach David Adelman, Minnesota Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori and Miami Heat assistant Chris Quinn as they do their due diligence on the candidate pool.

The hiring process is officially in motion, which is great for the Lakers as they must find the right fit for their franchise going forward. As was pointed out, there are still many other candidates whom the team will speak with as well and the Lakers are looking at a number of different coaches with varying levels of experience and background.

Borrego did a great job during his time as head coach of the Charlotte Hornets and even has a bit of a prior relationship with current Lakers superstar Anthony Davis, which could potentially be a factor. Redick, of course, hosts a podcast with LeBron James and there are some who believe that is a main reason he is getting so much consideration

But in the end, the most important thing is that the Lakers make the right selection. Whether it is Cassell, Redick, Borrego or anyone else the team is considering, the Lakers must nail this decision.

LeBron James not involved in Lakers coaching search

Whoever the Lakers decide will be their next head coach will be tasked with handling the end of this current era as LeBron James rides out the final years of his career. But, the Lakers superstar apparently wants nothing to do with this decision.

A recent report stated that LeBron is not involved at all in the Lakers head coach search, even in terms of JJ Redick, who he has a relationship with. LeBron has reportedly not talked to the franchise about Redick, or vice versa.

