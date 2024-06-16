Lakers Head Coaching Rumors: JJ Redick Completed Formal Interview
JJ Redick, Lakers
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Up next

Author

The Los Angeles Lakers’ head coaching search seems to be nearing a completion with ESPN analyst JJ Redick remaining the favorite to get the job.

Redick was deemed the frontrunner from the outset, although things changed when the Lakers decided to pursue UConn head coach Dan Hurley. They ultimately got turned down, however, and the focus shifted back to Redick, who reportedly understood and accepted the Lakers pursuing a big-name coach like Hurley.

With Redick’s current focus being on the NBA Finals, he had yet to sit down and meet with the Lakers in a formal fashion. He reportedly met with general manager Rob Pelinka for a couple of hours at the NBA Draft Combine.

That interview was finally scheduled for this weekend though and according to Dan Woike of the L.A. Times, it took place on Saturday with key members of the Lakers brass in attendance:

The Lakers hosted former player and current broadcaster JJ Redick on Saturday in their most formal interview with him to date, with multiple members of the organization speaking to the former Duke star about the team’s head-coaching vacancy.

The Boston Celtics are currently up 3-1 on the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals, so that series could end as soon as Monday, where things could then pick up between the Lakers and Redick:

Redick is currently broadcasting the NBA Finals, and it has been widely speculated the Lakers would wait on him to finish his responsibilities with ESPN/ABC before hiring him as head coach.

The only other known candidate that is still in the running for the Lakers is James Borrego, although he is also the potential frontrunner in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ search for a new coach.

It remains to be seen how things went in Redick’s interview, but the perception has been that the Lakers are enamored with him and he will eventually get offered the job, even though he has no coaching experience.

Lakers hoping to have coach in place by NBA Draft

While the Lakers are potentially waiting for the NBA Finals to end before getting serious with Redick, it appears there a date that the organization would like to have a coach in place by and that’s the NBA Draft on June 26 and 27.

The Lakers have a lot of key decisions to make when it comes to their roster and ideally the new head coach will be able to contribute to those conversations.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

Lakers Free Agency Rumors: Klay Thompson ‘Has No Plans’ To Give Warriors Discount

There are a number of big-name free agents available, but arguably none would fit with what the Los Angeles Lakers need…

Lakers Injury Update: LeBron James Day-To-Day With Left Adductor Strain; Doubtful To Play Against Kings

The Los Angeles Lakers’ nightmare start to the season got even worse on Wednesday night when LeBron James went down…
Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Lakers

Anthony Davis & LeBron James Discuss Lakers’ Increased 3-Point Volume In Preseason

Last season, the Los Angeles Lakers ranked in the bottom-7 in the NBA in 3-pointers made, attempted and 3-point percentage…
Anthony Davis, Lakers

Lakers News: Anthony Davis Credits Trainers & Offseason Work After Playing Career-High 76 Games

The 2023-24 season was arguably the best season that Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis since putting on…