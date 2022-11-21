Lakers Highlights: Anthony Davis & Austin Reaves Lead Blowout Victory Of Spurs

The Los Angeles Lakers extended their winning streak to three games on Sunday night, beating the San Antonio Spurs in drama-free, blowout fashion. L.A. worked it’s lead up to 20 early in the second quarter and never looked back, beating the Spurs 123-92.

It marked the fourth straight game that LeBron James missed due to a strained adductor and once again, Anthony Davis picked up the slack in his absence.

Davis had another dominant performance with 30 points, 18 rebounds, two assists, three steals and a block on 12-of-19 shooting in just 28 minutes. The Spurs were without starting big man Jakob Poeltl so Davis was able to get whatever he wanted inside offensively.

Arguably more impressive was Davis’ defense though as the Spurs could not find a bucket in the paint all night, allowing L.A. to build a big lead early and not look back. Davis has averaged 35 points and 17.3 rebounds in his last three games.

Austin Reaves served as Davis’ co-star in James’ absence. Starting once again for the Lakers, Reaves had his best game with 21 points, two rebounds and three assists. Reaves made seven of his 11 field goal attempts, including 3-of-4 from 3.

Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook had another double-double off the bench for the Lakers with 10 points and 10 assists to go along with four rebounds. He continued to thrive in his new role, controlling the pace and creating good looks for teammates.

Thomas Bryant, Dennis Schroder and Kendrick Nunn were also impressive for L.A. off the bench. Schroder and Nnun scored 13 points apiece while Bryant had 15 points and nine rebounds on a perfect 5-of-5 shooting. Those could be key pieces for the Lakers off the bench moving forward so it is good to see them getting their rhythm back.

The Lakers finished with seven players in double figures, which is a season-high.

Up next for the Lakers…

The Lakers now hit the road as they look to keep their winning streak going against one of the best teams in the West in the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. After being off on Thanksgiving, they then play the Spurs in a back-to-back in San Antonio on Friday and Saturday.

