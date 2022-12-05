Lakers Highlights: Anthony Davis Continues Hot Shooting Stretch With Season-High 55 Points Against Wizards

For nearly the past month, Anthony Davis has taken over as the primary option for the Los Angeles Lakers. The team has been better for it as they’ve won eight out of their last 10 games, with their most recent victory coming against the Washington Wizards.

Davis has arguably been the best player in the NBA over the past couple of weeks, turning in excellent two-way performances each and every night. His dominance was on full display against the Wizards as he torched them to the tune of a season-high 55 points on an efficient 22-of-30 shooting.

The star big man was 2-of-3 from beyond the arc as well as a perfect 9-of-9 from the free throw line. Davis also added a game-high 17 rebounds and three blocks, controlling the painted area and making life difficult for the Wizards.

With this recent performance, Davis should squarely be in the MVP conversation especially if the Lakers continue to win games.

While Davis was once again the best player on the floor, LeBron James was no slouch himself. James had a great all-around game, scoring 29 points to go along with eight rebounds and six assists.

There was a moment in the fourth quarter where James came up limping after getting tangled with Kyle Kuzma. It looked like James had tweaked the same left ankle that’s been bothering him, but he removed any doubt as he later threw down two emphatic dunks that got Washington’s crowd up and cheering.

Lonnie Walker IV had another solid offensive outing, scoring 20 points of his own with a handful of highlights in between. Walker was also efficient shooting the basketball, going 7-of-10 overall including a perfect 4-of-4 from the 3-point line. He’s been the perfect third scorer behind Davis and James, a welcomed development for the offense as a whole.

Russell Westbrook had a quiet night as a scorer, but he shined as a facilitator as he had 15 assists off the bench. With the starting group handling the scoring, Westbrook was the perfect playmaker as he continuously gave them and the rest of his teammates good looks.

Up next for the Lakers

Los Angeles continues their East coast road trip with a back-to-back set against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors on Tuesday and Wednesday. They get a break on Thursday before heading to Philadelphia to take on the 76ers on Friday.

