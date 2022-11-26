Lakers Highlights: Anthony Davis Does It All Once Again Against Spurs In LeBron James’ Return

The Los Angeles Lakers picked up their fourth win in the last five games, beating the San Antonio Spurs 105-94. LeBron James returned from a five-game absence caused by a left adductor strain to help L.A. steady a ship after a loss to the Phoenix Suns earlier this week.

But Anthony Davis remained in charge of the Lakers offense, putting up 25 points on a particularly efficient night, going 10-for-13 from the field (76.9%).

Davis was flying high against the Spurs, making five dunks — often after collecting an offensive board. The 29-year-old registered 15 rebounds in total and swatted away three shots, marking the forward’s another dominant performance in the paint.

James chipped in 21 points in addition to eight rebounds, five assists and three steals in a solid, all-around performance in his comeback. The 37-year-old shot a decent 47.1% from the field and knocked down one triple on four attempts (25%). James did appear a little rusty, which manifested itself in his playmaking. The forward committed a season-high nine turnovers, helping the Spurs score more than a fifth of their points (21) off the Purple and Gold’s lost possessions.

Lonnie Walker IV showed little mercy to his former team despite the wonderful tribute video San Antonio prepared to welcome the guard back. The 23-year-old ended up with 18 points, two rebounds and two assists, shooting a respectable 43.8% from the field and an impressive 44.4% from downtown. And he contributed on the defensive end, registering three steals.

Troy Brown Jr. hardly missed on Friday, going 4-for-5 from the field and making both his 3-point attempts to chalk up 10 points — the fourth Laker to end up in double digits on the night. Dennis Schroder had a solid night in his first start of the season, registering nine points, five assists, their rebounds, and a steal.

Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook made up for his poor shooting with playmaking and defensive effort, recording seven assists, four rebounds, two steals, and a block in addition to three points off the bench.

Up next for the Lakers…

The Lakers stay in San Antonio for the back end of the back-to-back matchup with the Spurs on Saturday. Then, they will return to L.A. for a couple of home games against the Indiana Pacers and Portland Trail Blazers before setting off on a six-game road trip into Eastern Conference territory.

