Lakers Highlights: Anthony Davis’ Slam Dunks From Win Over Hornets

With the New Year quickly approaching, the Los Angeles Lakers hosted their final home game of 2023 when the Charlotte Hornets came to town on Thursday night.

The Lakers were coming off a tough Christmas Day loss to the Boston Celtics, so there was extra urgency to get a win over the shorthanded and reeling Hornets who entered the night on an eight-game losing streak. However, Los Angeles was forced to use a new starting lineup with Cam Reddish out, and it led to a slow start in the first half.

But the Lakers completely overwhelmed the Hornets in the second half to come away with a 133-112 victory and give the home fans one more win to cheer about before the calendar turns to 2024.

Anthony Davis has far and away been the Lakers’ best player this season, and he continued to show why he deserves to be in the MVP conversation after another dominant performance. Davis got rolling with several easy buckets near the rim and post dunks, but saved his best for the second and third quarters where he was active in the paint on both ends.

In just 26 minutes, Davis was the game’s highest scorer with 26 points on 11-of-19 shooting from the field. The star big man added eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and four blocks.

With Reddish out, Rui Hachimura drew the start and was a boost offensively as he attacked the rim aggressively. Hachimura also got his midrange jumper to fall, allowing the Lakers to comfortably take a lead.

The Japan native finished the night with 17 points, including a pair of thunderous dunks that got the crowd excited.

Austin Reaves has thrived off the bench and he had a lot of fun in the second half showing off some of his moves in transition. Reaves had the highlight of the game when he dribbled behind his back on a fast break and finished the layup, prompting a celebration from LeBron James and Davis who were on the sidelines.

Max Christie finally got minutes after receiving multiple DNP-CDs, and he made the most of his opportunity with stellar two-way play. Christie played 24 minutes and scored 10 points, pulled down seven rebounds and blocked two shots, showing why he deserves to be part of the rotation going forward.

James had a quiet first half but was exceptional with 12 points and five assists in the third quarter alone, finishing with 17 points, four rebounds and 11 assists in just 25 minutes.

What’s next for Lakers

The Lakers head out on the road to close 2023, starting with a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday immediately followed by a matchup against the New Orleans on Sunday.

