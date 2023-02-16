Lakers Highlights: Anthony Davis, LeBron James & D’Angelo Russell Lead L.A. To Win Over Pelicans

The Los Angeles Lakers can’t afford to lose many more games considering where they stand in the Western Conference. Coming off a blowout loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, their game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night was a make-or-break one for their postseason hopes.

Fortunately, the team came together to earn one of their most impressive victories of the season and gave themselves some momentum heading into the All-Star break.

Darvin Ham decided to shake things up with a new starting lineup, going with a group of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley. With more size and shooting, the Lakers got off to a quick start and never looked back.

It was perhaps the most fun the Lakers have had during the 2022-23 season and it started with Anthony Davis, who looked much more like himself since returning from injury. Davis was everywhere on both ends of the floor, defending the paint with authority while scoring efficiently on the other end.

Davis led the team in scoring with 28 points on 13-of-17 shooting but stuffed the stat sheet as he also recorded 10 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 blocks and 1 steal.

LeBron James made his first appearance in the lineup since breaking the all-time scoring record and looked healthy with all the time off. James played with a pep in his step as he was able to get to the rim on multiple occasions and finish through contact.

For the first time in what feels like forever, James was able to play under 30 minutes in a Lakers win. He finished the night with 21 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists.

In his best game since coming back to Los Angeles, D’Angelo Russell looked right at home in Crypto.com Arena. Russell showed instant chemistry with James and Davis as he found both of them several times throughout the night on well-timed passes.

Russell ignited a third quarter run with his outside shooting that got the crowd jumping, reveling in his return. The smooth guard wound up scoring 21 points to go with 7 assists and 2 rebounds.

Mo Bamba finally got to make his purple and gold debut after serving his four-game suspension and looked solid in spurts. Despite some foul trouble, Bamba showed off his rim protection as he had 3 blocks in just 16 minutes.

What’s next for Lakers

The Lakers get some much-needed rest as the All-Star break is here. However, they face a gauntlet when they return that starts with the Golden State Warriors next Thursday.

