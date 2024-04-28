Lakers Highlights: Anthony Davis & LeBron James Stave Off Elimination Against Nuggets In Game 4

Being down 0-3 in a playoff series is essentially a death sentence for any team, and the Los Angeles Lakers have no one to blame but themselves for being in the position they’re in. The Lakers have played the Denver Nuggets well throughout the series, but always find a way to let go of the rope in the second halves of games.

However, facing elimination and another potential sweep, Los Angeles played their most complete game of the series and managed to hold on to beat Denver and force a Game 5. Not only did the Lakers avoid getting swept, but they also snapped an 11-game losing streak to the Nuggets dating back to last year’s Western Conference Finals.

Anthony Davis has been by far and away L.A.’s best player through four games and he saved his best for Game 4 as he was everywhere on both ends of the floor from the opening tip. Davis played with a renewed sense of physicality and purpose that was clear to see, especially on the boards as he pulled down 23, tying his playoff career-high.

Davis finished the night with 25 points to go along with his 23 boards. He also had six assists and one block.

LeBron James understands what it takes to win in the postseason, and with Los Angeles on the ropes he turned back the clock to give themselves a fighting chance. James was more deliberate with the basketball in his hands, running plays and ensuring the Lakers got a quality shot almost every time down the floor.

James has been gassing out in the second halves because of how much energy he’s been exerting on both ends of the floor, but he mustered up just enough to get to the finish line. Denver had no answers for the King, who led the Lakers in scoring with 30 points while also filling the statsheet with five rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block. This marked the 19th time that James scored at least 30 in an elimination game.

After somehow going scoreless in Game 3, D’Angelo Russell bounced back in a huge way in Game 4. Russell looked like himself offensively, hitting his jumpers confidently and at the perfect moments to keep the Nuggets at bay.

Russell finished with 21 points on 8-of-15 shooting, including 4-of-8 from beyond the arc.

What’s next for Lakers

The series will now shift back to Denver for Game 5 on Monday where Los Angeles will try to survive for at least another game. If they somehow can pull off another upset, they’ll get Game 6 at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday.

