Lakers Highlights: Anthony Davis Overwhelms Grizzlies To Move L.A. To No. 9 Seed

Since LeBron James went down to a foot injury, Anthony Davis has answered the call on both ends of the floor to lead the Los Angeles Lakers in his place.

Davis has been playing like an MVP candidate the past week and he continued on his tear as he led the Lakers to another impressive victory, this time over the Memphis Grizzlies. The Grizzlies were playing shorthanded without Ja Morant and Brandon Clarke, but they’re a team that competes with anyone regardless of who’s available.

It was a close game throughout the night as both teams didn’t give an inch, but Davis was the difference-maker as he asserted his will on nearly every possession. The star big man was dominant in the painted area, getting to his spots offensively while cleaning the defensive glass on the other end.

Although he was sloppy with the basketball (seven turnovers), he was a force recording a massive double-double of 30 points and 22 rebounds to go along with three assists and two blocks.

While Davis was the best player on the floor, he had plenty of help from his teammates as four other Lakers scored in double digits. Austin Reaves was perhaps the second-best player for Los Angeles as he once again showed he’s a legitimate dual-threat scorer and playmaker. Reaves has taken up more on-ball responsibilities and he’s rewarding the coaching staff’s trust with good decision-making nearly every time down.

Troy Brown Jr. was another key piece in the win over the Grizzlies as he once again stepped up with timely winning plays. Brown was solid defensively against players like Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks, but on the offensive end is where he really shined.

Brown scored 13 points including 3-of-6 from three, but his biggest shot of the night came late in the fourth quarter where he hit a clutch 3-pointer to essentially put the game away.

Rui Hachimura had one of his best games for the purple and gold, scoring 17 points off the bench on an efficient 7-of-11 shooting. Hachimura bailed out Los Angeles on a few possessions with his midrange shooting, earning him playing time down the stretch.

What’s next for Lakers

Los Angeles continues its homestand on Friday against the Toronto Raptors and there’s some optimism that D’Angelo Russell will be able to make his return to the lineup after missing the past six games. They then get the red-hot New York Knicks on Sunday.

