Lakers Highlights: Anthony Davis Powers Los Angeles To Victory Over Bucks

The Los Angeles may have turned their 2022-23 season around when they earned a signature road win against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks are widely considered to be one of the primary contenders for this year’s championship and have played well at home this season. Rather than backing down though, the Lakers put together their most complete game on both ends of the floor to earn the victory.

Anthony Davis has been on a tear, and he continued his dominant two-way play as he routinely found himself open around the basket. Davis led Los Angeles in scoring with 44 points on an efficient 18-of-27 shooting night to go along with 10 rebounds, four assists, and three blocks.

Davis’ recent play has put him squarely back in the elite category of stars. He managed to outduel Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scored 40 points of his own.

LeBron James got off to a slow start offensively, as he failed to score in the first quarter. However, he quickly remedied that when he scored 10 points in the second period to help the Lakers take a lead into halftime. The second half was a different story as James looked to score more to keep the Bucks at bay.

Los Angeles took a deep breath when James went down in the fourth quarter after getting tripped up on Khris Middleton, but he was able to shake it off and remain in the game. Down the stretch, he and Davis controlled the team’s offense and did just enough to ensure Milwaukee never took back the lead.

James would finish the night with a near triple-double of 28 points, 11 assists, and eight rebounds. The assist count is notable as the superstar moved past Magic Johnson for No. 6 on the NBA’s all-time assists list.

Russell Westbrook played the perfect third-star role in the win as his effort and energy kept L.A. afloat during stretches. In perhaps his most well-rounded game, Westbrook contributed his own near triple-double with 15 points, 11 assists, and seven rebounds. More impressively, he committed zero turnovers which went a long way in helping the team win.

Up next for the Lakers

The Lakers continue their East coast road trip when they take on the Washington Wizards on Sunday. They then draw the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors on a back-to-back on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.